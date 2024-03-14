He's a man of few words -- but Zayn Malik knows how to make an entrance!

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old singer shocked the audience (and the host) of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a rare TV appearance.

As Fallon was wrapping up his monologue, Malik walked from behind the curtain and onto the stage as the audience cheered. Not saying a word, the "Pillowtalk" singer -- sporting an all-black leather ensemble -- patted Fallon on the shoulder, hit the play button on his computer, and handed him a note before he walked off the stage.

While Malik's new single played in the background, Fallon read the note.

"Jimmy, look to your right for my album," Fallon read as he grabbed a photo of Zayn's upcoming album. "My new single, 'What I Am' is out this Friday off my upcoming album, Room Under the Stars, available May 17. Hope you'll check it out."

"I will," Fallon exclaimed before getting back to introducing the guests for the evening's show.

Following the surprise moment, Zayn took to his Instagram to share a picture of him and Fallon without a caption.

Malik began teasing his new music earlier this month. After clearing his entire Instagram grid, the former One Direction member returned with a promo -- talking about his upcoming album.

"I think that the intention behind this album fully is for the listener to get more insight on me personally as a human being," he said. "My ambitions, my fears and for them to have a connection with that, and that's why it's so raw it's just me writing this, I didn't want anybody else to be between me, the music and the music and the people listening to it."

Malik then announced the title of his upcoming album and it's release date in a following post.

"ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS 17.05.2024 PRE-ORDER FRIDAY," he wrote.

Room Under the Stairs follows 2021's Nobody's Listening. In the years since, Malik has released standalone singles, including 2023's "Love Like This."

"What I Am" is out March 15. Room Under the Stairs is out May 17.

