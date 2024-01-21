Zayn Malik is all good following a fashion week mishap!

On Friday, the "Pillowtalk" singer attended the Kenzo presentation as part of Paris Men's Fashion Week. In a video shared on social media, the singer is shown being ushered out of the venue and into a car by security when it appears that his foot is run over by a passing vehicle.

Malik seemingly takes the incident in stride as he barely reacts and makes his way inside a waiting vehicle. The viral clip left fans around social media wondering if he was OK.

On Saturday, Malik took to Instagram to give the world the update they were waiting for.

"@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine !!Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes 😂👍🏼," he wrote.

The post lead with a picture of the 31-year-old singer showing off his bleached highlights for the camera and another shot from inside the fashion show. Rounding out the post was a photo of the all-white Kenzo sneaker with tire tracks along the toe.

Malik was in good spirits as he made his way to more presentations throughout the weekend. On Saturday, the father-of-one stepped out at the Valentino show, where he debuted a new look.

For the occasion, Malik traded the longer blonde tresses he had the day before for a darker buzz cut. The "Love Like This" singer layered a white button-up shirt and tie with a black jacket with white print and matching black pants.

Following his time in the City of Lights, Malik shared one final photo dump with a sweet goodbye.

"Merci beaucoup Paree ✌🏽☮️," he wrote next to the post.

Malik's latest posts mark his return to social media following a two month break. The "Better" singer's last post came in December, when he shared a Polaroid picture featuring him and his dog.

