Why Fans Think Zayn Malik Is Releasing a Country Album

Zayn Malik's next album is shaping up to be a surprising and exciting body of work, especially for those who like country music.

The former One Direction singer, 31, is currently working on an LP and has enlisted the help of Dave Cobb, an accomplished and sought-after music producer based out of Nashville. Cobb, a nine-time GRAMMY winner, has previously worked with artists like Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell and Lady Gaga. He is also behind The Highwomen, a country music group comprised of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Amanda Shires.

Malik and Cobb recently spoke with Rolling Stone about the project, which is referred to as "sonic" and a foray into "vocals with live instrumentation" for the "Pillowtalk" singer. The outlet reported that Malik worked on the album at his Pennsylvania home for several years and recently brought Cobb on as a co-producer.

Getty Images

Cobb -- whose experience also stretches into rock music, previously collaborating with Slash, Sammy Hagar and Greta Van Fleet -- said he immediately was attracted to working with the "Let Me" singer based on his voice and the "universe" he created on the album prior to him signing on.

"What got me about Zayn was his voice, you can hear love, loss, pain, triumph and humanity in it. I feel as if this record is removing the glass from his spirit directly to his fans," Cobb said. "Zayn has really created his own universe on this record, he really has no fear and is speaking straight from his soul."

Just last year, Malik teased the new music during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast with host Alex Cooper, saying it will most likely surprise fans as he tries something new.

"I'm doing a record I don’t think people are really gonna expect. It’s a different sound for me," he told Cooper, 27. "And it’s got some more narrative going on, like real-life experiences and stuff. My daughter’s mentioned in there a couple of times."

Immediately after the Rolling Stone article released on Wednesday, fans were quick to weigh in with their thoughts (and jokes) about the possibility of a country record.

"Thinking of folky country vibe.. I'm so here for it babe @zaynmalik Invite us for some tiny barn concert. Make it online or wherever you are comfortable. We're all just excited to see you again in your element. xx," one fan wrote.

"Me getting ready to fight Zayn's team if that album don't have STEAMY songs #zayn #zaynmalik," another added. "It's giving COUNTRY album somebody catching these hands."

Malik's debut solo album, Mind of Mine, released in 2016 and was followed by Icarus Falls in 2018. His most recent release, Nobody Is Listening, dropped in 2021.

Back in July, he released "Love Like This," his first song in more than two years and his first release with Mercury Records. Malik's upcoming album will be his first with the studio.

The untitled album currently does not have a release date.

