Zendaya and Tom Holland Have a Tennis Date at the BNP Paribas Open

Zendaya and Tom Holland are causing a racket at the BNP Paribas Open!

On Sunday, the British actor and American starlet, both 27, were seen walking into the tennis finals in Indian Wells, California, looking dapper and dolled up for a day of watching some of tennis' best players fight for the title.

In one video posted by the Tennis Channel, the Dune: Part 2 actress looked game, set, match ready in her best court whites, sporting a tennis skirt and sneakers. Meanwhile, Holland wore a brown sweater, matching pants and stylish shades while accompanying his longtime girlfriend into the venue.

"Serving more than just aces ☄️," the account captioned the video.

The couple was also spotted during the game, casually hanging out in the stands and smiling bashfully as the crowd could be heard cheering in the background. At one point, the announcer also referred to Holland as "Spidey."

"tashi duncan and peter parker? 🧐," the Tennis Channel captioned the clip. The names are references to Zendaya's role in her new movie, Challengers, and Holland's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ultimately, Zendaya left her Spider-Man: Homecoming co-star behind to grab several photos with the women's singles winner, Poland's Iga Swiatek. The tennis player and actress talked for several minutes after Swiatek's win over Greece's Maria Sakkari.

On Instagram, photos and videos taken during the conversation between the actress and the tennis player show Holland in the background sweetly snapping pictures of his girlfriend.

The appearance from the Euphoria star is in conjunction with her upcoming Luca Guadagnino film, which sees her star as a tennis pro turned coach alongside The Crown's Josh O'Connor and West Side Story's Mike Faist. Challengers -- which was originally slated to release in the fall but was pushed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes -- releases in theaters on April 26.

Getty Images

The joint appearance from Zendaya and Holland comes just weeks after they grand slammed break-up rumors by showing some adorable PDA while at the Dune: Part 2 premiere in London. In one pic from the after-party, the couple is seen holding hands while Zendaya smiled from ear to ear.

Furthermore, Zendaya did her best to squash any speculation about the status of her relationship while recently participating in Buzzfeed's puppy interview alongside Dune co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. When asked about which of her castmates had the most "rizz" -- a slang term for style or charm -- she could not think of someone internally and reverted back to the leading man in her life.

"Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own," she said. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

