Zendaya is gushing over Tom Holland. During BuzzFeed's recent puppy interview with the actress, the 27-year-old Dune: Part Two star was asked which of her castmates had the most rizz, a slang term for style, charm or attractiveness.

"Me. Hello?" Zendaya responded with a laugh, before saying she didn't know how to answer the question. Instead of naming a co-star -- Zendaya stars alongside Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and others in the sequel -- she pointed to her real-life beau, Holland.

"Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own," she said. "I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland."

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell," Zendaya continued. "But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people. You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Zendaya and Holland met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017, and inadvertently confirmed their romance for the first time four years later.

They've kept things relatively private since then, with Holland explaining to The Hollywood Reporter last summer, "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

When breakup rumors swirled around the pair in January, Holland spoke out, assuring TMZ that he'd "absolutely not" split from his longtime love.

That was reinforced the following month, when Zendaya and Holland were photographed hand-in-hand in London following the Dune: Part Two premiere.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.

RELATED CONTENT: