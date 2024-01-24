Tom Holland Has Heart Eyes For Zendaya -- See His Cute Post

Tom Holland is showing nothing but love for his girlfriend, Zendaya.

This week, Zendaya turned heads at the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week when she debuted her new short, choppy bangs. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, including a high-neck top and a ruched satin skirt with a long train, she showcased a daring and stylish transformation.

Holland took to his Instagram Story to express his love and support for Zendaya's new look. He shared a captivating photo of the 27-year-old Euphoria actress, adorned with the chic haircut, accompanied by three heart eyes emojis.

In a second Instagram Story post, Holland delighted fans by sharing a video captured by photographer Bilal Zagaoui during the event, captioning it with, "This was made for me," and adding a laughing emoji.

The couple, who sparked dating rumors for years before they confirmed the relationship in November 2021, has been open about their affection for each other. In a recent conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation on YouTube, Holland revealed one of the aspects he loves most about his Spider-Man co-star.

"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me, which I love 'cause you need that," 27-year-old Holland shared during the interview.

Despite the challenges of navigating a high-profile relationship, Zendaya, in an interview for Elle, discussed her approach to privacy and embracing her and Holland's love in the public eye.

"Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can't not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share," she stated. "It's about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can't hide. That's not fun either," she continued. "I am navigating it more than ever now."

Fans recently speculated the couple's possible breakup after Zendaya hit the reset button in 2024 -- on Instagram, anyway. The Emmy winner unfollowed everyone on the social media platform, including Holland.

Earlier this month, TMZ obtained video of the Spider-Man star out on a walk with a friend in West Hollywood, California, where he was straight-up if it's true that he and Zendaya are broken up.

"No, no, no," he responded. "Absolutely not."

