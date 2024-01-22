The 27-year-old 'Euphoria' star looks nearly unrecognizable with her new look.
Paris witnessed a show-stopping appearance by Zendaya on Monday.
The 27-year-old Euphoria star attended the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme, making waves with her daring fashion choices.
Zendaya debuted a striking hairstyle, featuring short, choppy bangs and super-straight locks. However, it wasn't just her hair that turned heads.
Zendaya donned a dramatic all-black ensemble, showcasing her impeccable taste in fashion. The outfit included a high-neck top paired with a ruched satin skirt featuring a long train. Completing the look were black pointed pumps and sheer black tights.
Among the attendees were Zendaya's Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer, and Jennifer Lopez, both showing their support for the fashion house.
Schiaparelli seems to be a favorite for Zendaya, who recently wore an avant-garde piece from the designers at the Comic Con Experience São Paulo in Brazil this past December.
This isn't the first time Zendaya has turned heads during Paris Fashion Week. In October, she made a stunning arrival at the Louis Vuitton show in a jaw-dropping white gown. The floor-length dress featured an oversized double-zipper detail down the front, complemented by gold zippers, an oversized buckle detail, and Bulgari jewels.
