Zendaya Says CFDA Fashion Icon Award Is 'a Dream' (Exclusive)

Zendaya can do no wrong when it comes to fashion.

The 25-year-old actress made quite the fabulous statement as she arrived at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards at The Pool + The Grill in New York City's landmark Seagram Building on Wednesday. The Dune star, styled and accompanied by her esteemed stylish Law Roach, told ET's Nischelle Turner while on the red carpet that receiving the night's Fashion Icon Award was "a dream."

"It's kind of a dream and beyond my imagination," she expressed. "It doesn't feel quite real…I was saying, I probably won't even absorb the night until a few weeks from now. I'm stilling living in a dream."

Zendaya looked spectacular, wearing a bright red dramatic two-piece ensemble by Vera Wang that featured a strapless tube top, with a dramatic maxi skirt. She accessorized with a gorgeous diamond necklace, bracelet and rings.

As for working together with Roach, the two noted that this achievement was "a goal," before sharing a handful of her favorite past looks.

"I loved the butterfly dress [at the Greatest Showman premiere], Joan of Arc [at the 2018 Met Gala]," she said. "We enjoy experimenting and having fun and clothes are a way that I get to do that."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) previously announced that the actress is being recognized "for her global impact on fashion."

Over the years, Zendaya has helped support emerging designers and mega fashion houses. In 2013, Zendaya launched her first clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, which featured gender-fluid designs in a full-size range. She's previously partnered with Tommy Hilfiger and is currently a spokesperson for Lancôme, Bulgari and Valentino.

Zendaya joins a list of Fashion Icon recipients that includes Naomi Campbell, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. Additionally, the CFDA will also name Anya Taylor-Joy the Face of the Year, a new award for 2021.

