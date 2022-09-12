Zendaya has done it again! The always fashionable 26-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night with a look that oozed Old Hollywood glamour.

The Euphoria star wore a gorgeous black ballgown by Valentino, that featured a strapless neckline and a black bow at the waist of the corseted bodice. Zendaya accessorized the look with a diamond choker, matching diamond earrings and a glittering, diamond statement ring. The gown also featured a long, billowing train, that trailed out behind her as she glided across the carpet. The young actress wore her hair down in loose waves, which she pulled back with a black, satin headband. The best part about the dress, had to, of course, be the pockets, making the dress not only elegant, but functional and comfortable too.

Zendaya is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her turn as Rue, on the hit HBO Max show. She took home the trophy in the same category in 2020, and stands to do it again. The 2020 win cemented Zendaya in Emmy history, who, at 23, became the youngest woman to win for Best Actress in a Drama Series, and with this year's nom, she's officially become the youngest woman of color to be nominated twice in the same category.

She's also nominated twice in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category. One is for the song, "Elliot's Song," along with composer Labrinth and songwriter Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and the other is for "I’m Tired," with Labrinth and creator Sam Levinson. (Labrinth previously won the same category for the song, "All for Us," which was heavily featured in season 1 of Euphoria.)

Zendaya took to Instagram to celebrate after the nominations were announced in July, writing, "Making this show with this cast and crew of the most incredibly talented people that I get the privilege of learning from everyday has been a highlight of my life. I’m so proud to work beside you and CONGRATULATIONS! I don’t have the words to express the love and gratitude I feel right now, all I can do is say thank you with all my heart!"

She added, "Thanks to everyone who connected with our show, it is an honor to share it with you. Thank you @samlev for everything you do, this show is what it is because of your heart, and thank you to @labrinth @marcellrev @hbo @a24 for being the best creative collaborators. Lastly thank you to the @televisionacademy for this incredible acknowledgment. We out here Emmy nominated again y’all!!!"

Euphoria, which has been renewed for a third season on HBO, earned a total of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and additional acting noms for Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson will broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.

