Sydney Sweeney Makes a Stylish Statement on Her 25th Birthday at the 2022 Emmys
Stealing the spotlight! Sydney Sweeney stepped onto the red carpet at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards Monday night with a look that made a serious fashion statement.
The Euphoria star smiled brightly on the golden carpet outside the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, and was radiant in a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta dress.
The striking star -- who is also celebrating her 25th birthday today -- looked classic and elegant in the white gown, featuring a black floral print. Sweeney wore her blonde locks down, and went minimal with her accessories, rocking only two small rings.
It's not only birthday, but there's a number of reasons it's a special day for the young star, who is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her work on Euphoria and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus.
ET spoke to the double Emmy nom in August, where she admitted that she was still processing the monumental moment.
"No. I don't know," Sweeney said when asked if the significance of her two Emmy nominations had sunk in yet, "but it's amazing."
Euphoria, which has been renewed for a third season on HBO, earned a total of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and additional acting noms for Zendaya, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.
The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.
