Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Arrive Separately at 2021 Met Gala

Zoë Kravitz is stunning in a see-through embellished dress. The 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday night, soon after Channing Tatum arrived.
Kravitz turned heads in a sparkly crystal shell dress by Saint Laurent, styled with a bedazzled thong, ankle-strap sandals and drop earrings. The star kept her makeup simple and natural-looking, and her hair was swept into an updo.
Tatum, meanwhile, looked handsome in a classic tuxedo and bowtie.
Kravitz and Tatum sparked romance rumors after being spotted in New York City together in August. A source tells ET, "Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as a friendship and eventually turned to be more."
Kravitz and Tatum are currently working together. Tatum stars in Pussy Island, a thriller Kravitz co-wrote.
The new relationship comes after Kravitz's divorce from actor Karl Glusman became official. The Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce on Dec. 23, after a year and a half of marriage.
The Met Gala returns after a hiatus in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. This year's theme and exhibition is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration into America's sartorial identity. Tonight's event is co-chaired by Gen Z stars Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka, Timothée Chamalet and Billie Eilish.
