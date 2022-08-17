Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum showed off their love for one another in a rare display of public affection during a romantic date in Italy on Tuesday.

The couple dressed casually, both in white shirts, with Kravitz's hair tied back in a red bandana. She accessorized with simple gold earrings.

Ciao Pix/BACKGRID

Though Kravitz and Tatum have reportedly been together since last October, they're notoriously private about their growing love and have only been spotted with each other a handful of times.

Sightings aside, the couple has recently spent more time with each other while both working on Kravitz's upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island, co-produced by Free Association, Tatum's company. In WSJ Magazine’s Fall Women's Fashion Issue, Tatum says that he didn't know Kravitz before they met for the film. According to him, the original project was "pretty different than its form now," but much of the core is essentially the same.

"All the iterations it has gone through were all pretty punk rock, to be honest," he told WSJ. "It's always really intriguing to have someone bring you something that literally no one else has ever thought of you for."

Although the duo didn't know one another before the film, they've since become close. Kravitz says that she wanted Tatum for the role because he "hadn't played a dark character before."

"I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that," she said. "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that. That's why I was drawn to him and I wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

Kravitz is more reluctant to discuss their budding romance, ultimately sharing, "I guess what I'll say is when you make things with people it's a very sacred space, and when you're compatible with somebody creatively it often opens up other channels, because you're kind of sharing all of yourself. I'm really grateful that this movie has brought him into my life that way."

It's a sentiment that Tatum echoed when speaking exclusively with ET last month. The actor couldn't help but gush over what an incredible job Kravitz is doing on her directorial debut.

"I'm in awe," he effused.

RELATED CONTENT:

Zoë Kravitz Talks Collaborating with Channing Tatum on 'Pussy Island'

Channing Tatum 'in Awe' of Girlfriend Zoe Kravitz's Directing Style

'Magic Mike': Channing Tatum Teases Lap Dance Scene, Live Tour

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Hold Hands While Out in London This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery