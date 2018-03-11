2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards: 9 Things You Didn't See on TV

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards rocked The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, and between the slew of high-energy performances and gleeful acceptance speeches, there was a lot going on off-screen at the star-studded show.

From artists dancing at their table to stars getting cozy during commercial breaks, there was quite a bit happening when the cameras weren't rolling.

ET was at the show to give a behind-the-scenes look at some of the fun things viewers missed from the live broadcast.

A "Perfect" Performance

Ed Sheeran took home the award for song of the year for "Shape Of You," and the 27-year-old singer accepted the award via satellite from Melbourne, Australia, where he's currently on tour. Sheeran made the most of the big moment by delivering a live outdoor performance of "Perfect" in front of a crowd of screaming fans.

However, what you didn't see was that the fans inside The Forum were loving it just as much. Despite the performance being delivered remotely, nearly the entire venue was singing along with Sheeran, as they watched on giant monitors.

Supportive Friends

After Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart of The Chainsmokers took home the award for Best Dance Artist of the year, Chance the Rapper and Bebe Rexha stopped by their table during a commercial break to congratulate them on their big win. The band also spent the night laughing and chatting with their "Closer" collaborator, Halsey.

Biggest Applause of the Night

Despite some minor sound issues at the start of Eminem's performance, the rapper stole the spotlight and had nearly everyone on their feet during his entire set including Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka and rapper G-Eazy, who had their phones out and were snapping photos the throughout the performance, which ended up getting a full-blown standing ovation.

'Bachelor' Reunion

hanging with my main squeezes 😘 A post shared by BEKAH MARTINEZ (@whats_ur_sign) on Mar 11, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

Bekah Martinez, who recently vied for the heart of Arie Luyendyk Jr. on The Bachelor, showed up along with fellow contestant Seinne Fleming. The two had a great night meeting other celebs, and even ran in to Bachelor host Chris Harrison, who seemingly pointed out Martinez' now-infamous statement earrings, which she of course rocked at the show.

"Delicate" Issue

When Taylor Swift debuted her latest music video for her single "Delicate," it might have played well with Swift's fans at home, but received a lack-luster response from those actually in the venue. Then again, it's hard to excite people when you're not playing live.

Time to Dance

Some of the night's biggest stars used the awards show as an opportunity to move their feet. Laverne Cox was spotted dancing through all of Eminem's number and to N.E.R.D. as they closed out the show, while host Hailey Baldwin had fun rocking out to Maren Morris' "The Middle" as the show went to commercial.

Getting Cozy

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

During commercial breaks, Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and her boyfriend, musician Travis Mills, were getting super cuddly with each other as they waited for the show to start up again.

Life of the Party

"Location" singer Khalid was having more fun than anyone at the awards show. He spent the whole night walking around the Forum, chatting with friends and fans, snapping photos and dancing during all the performances. He and Halsey had a great time dancing and singing along to Camila Cabello's bombastic performance, which earned a standing ovation.

Star of the Evening

No one had a bigger, better night than Cardi B. She kicked off the show with a wild medley performance -- featuring "Bodak Yellow," "Bartier Cardi," and "No Limit," as well as verses from her remix of Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Migos' "Motor Sport" -- and it set the audience off the edge from the very beginning.

Throughout the night, everyone from Chance the Rapper to cast members from This Is Us were coming up to her to chat and take photos, and her brilliantly outspoken speech while accepting the Best New Artist award cemented her status as the evening's MVP.

RELATED CONTENT:

BTS Thanks Fans for 'Passion and Devotion' After iHeartRadio Wins

Cardi B Is Queen of the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards -- Check Out Her 7 Best Moments!

Taylor Swift Drops Magical 'Delicate' Music Video -- Watch!

Related Gallery