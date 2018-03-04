Margot Robbie's Blunt Bob, Jennifer Lawrence's Chic Waves: Best Oscars Beauty Trends You Can Wear Right Now!

There were so many looks we loved at the 90th Annual Academy Awards!

From Jennifer Garner's bright blue Atelier Versace gown to Allison Janney's red-hot custom Reem Acra dress, the stars absolutely slayed the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday. And while we certainly had our eyes glued on what the ladies were wearing, we couldn't help ourselves from also marveling over their stunning beauty looks.

Now, ET's breaking down the best beauty trends from the grand finale of awards shows, and how you can get the looks on your own!

Chic, Blunt Bobs

Margot Robbie, Taraji P. Henson and Saoirse Ronan debuted freshly cut bobs on the red carpet, a refreshing hairstyle that was trendy, but didn't take away too much attention from their gorgeous ensembles. The hairstyle is so easy to get on your own -- just screenshot this picture, bring it to your hairdresser and thank us later! (Seriously, you'll be ahead of your fashionable friends on this one, because it's a star style we're predicting to last for quite awhile.)

Top Knots

So elegant, and so easy to recreate! Unilever Celebrity Stylist Ursula Stephen shared with ET the simple steps to get Zendaya's glam updo, a hairstyle that Tiffany Haddish also rocked on Sunday. First, Stephen spritzed the former Disney star's hair with a heat protection spray before blow drying it straight on high heat and high speed.

Once fully dry, she separated Z's hair in half from ear to ear, brushing the top section into a high ponytail, securing it with an elastic and hairspraying it. Next, she brought the bottom section up and secured the two pieces together, then twisted them up into a knot and secured with hair pins. To finish the chic style, she added a tab more hairspray to keep it in place all night long!

Effortless Waves

Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek and Greta Gerwig all sported variations of bold waves, a hairstyle that's sure to continue making a statement this spring and summer. After styling your hair with a curling wand or iron (the smaller the rod, the tighter the curls!), the secret to maintaining this fresh look is spraying your roots with dry shampoo, to pump up the volume and fullness. Complete the look by lightly spritzing your tresses with a hair serum to soften, silken, tame and de-frizz.

Berry-Stained Lips

A deep pout can go a long way -- just take it from stars like Zoey Deutch, Gal Gadot, Elisabeth Moss, Taraji P. Henson, Salma Hayek, and Greta Gerwig, who all sported a pretty berry lip color. When rocking this hue in real life, just be sure to not go too wild with the rest of your makeup.

Sleek, Straight Hair With Center Parts

When in doubt, keep it simple. Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Gina Rodriguez were just a few of the stars who opted for a center part on Sunday. To get the look on your own, use a thin comb to make the part -- use your facial features as a guide, beginning the part at the front of your hairline (between your brows) and ending at the nape of your neck. Then, section off your hair and use a flat iron to straighten your tresses, going over each section two or three times to be sure you don't miss any pieces. Slightly spritz with hairspray to keep the style intact all night long!

