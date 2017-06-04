Prince Harry Meets With Singapore Muslim Community, Pays Tribute to Victims of London Bridge Terror Attack

Prince Harry met with members of a Muslim community in Singapore on Sunday, sharing words of sympathy as they paid tribute to the victims of the weekend's terror attack in London.

During his two-day trip to the Southeast Asian republic, the 32-year-old prince visited a community center run by Jamiyah Singapore, a Muslim faith-based social welfare organization, and ate with members of the community as they broke fast for Ramadan at sunset.

As the sun began to descend, before the call to prayer was made and the meal of dates and porridge commenced, Jamiyah Singapore's secretary general Muhammad Rafiuddin Ismail remembered the seven people who were killed and the 48 who were injured by a group of terrorists in the Southwark district of London hours earlier.

"Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims of the London terror attack last night," Ismail said, addressing the community center. "Let peace and harmony prevail in communities all over the world."

Harry ate, spoke and smiled with several members of the community, including Muslim Youth Ambassadors and other participants in the event.

The radical terrorist network ISIS has reportedly claimed responsibility for the brutal attack, which saw three men drive a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The men then exited the van and began attacking people on the street with knives. All three men were eventually fatally shot by police.

The incident occurred just weeks after another terrorist attack in England when a bomb went off following an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena on May 22. That attack killed 23 people -- including the bomber -- and injured 116 others.

Hours after the attack on London Bridge, Grande and a large group of other superstar musicians took the stage at the One Love Manchester concert, benefiting the victims of the attacks in May. Watch the video below to see more from the emotional concert.