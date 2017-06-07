EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian 'Not Losing Any Sleep' Over Scott Disick Partying With Multiple Women, Source Says

Kourtney Kardashian is minding her own business when it comes to Scott Disick's recent headline-making behavior.

A source close to Disick tells ET that there is "no malice" between the exes after his European getaway, in which he was spotted canoodling with multiple women, including his former fling, stylist Chloe Bartoli. Bartoli -- whom Disick was snapped making out with -- is the same woman he was being photographed getting touchy-feely with in Monte Carlo in July 2015, shortly before he and Kardashian announced their split after nine years together.

"There's no malice between them," the source says of Disick and Kardashian's relationship. "They're not together. Kourtney is not losing any sleep over Scott's behavior."

"The endless amount of blonde women coming through the door isn't anything new," the source adds. "None of it is Kourtney's business."

In fact, 34-year-old Disick spent Sunday with their three children -- 7-year-old Mason, 4-year-old Penelope and 2-year-old Reign.

"Kourtney would never forbid him from seeing the kids," the source says. "If Scott wants to go on a two-week bender, that’s all his business. Whatever he wants to do, he can do."

However, according to our source, one woman who may have a big issue with Disick's partying is his brief fling, 19-year-old actress Bella Thorne. The Famous in Love star traveled to France with Disick and was photographed kissing and cuddling with him, though he was snapped kissing Bartoli one day later. Disick was photographed with nine different women during his European vacation, the latest being a topless brunette in London last Thursday.

"It was a slap in the face to Bella," the source says, claiming that Disick embarrassed her by bringing her to France, then canoodling with other women.

As for Disick's current state of mind, the source says his friends are "concerned" for him.

"Obviously, everyone is concerned and wants to make sure he's healthy and happy," the source shares. "His friends know these binges aren't good for him. This is behavior that he's worked really hard at to try and subdue, but he keeps on going back to it."

Last week, a source close to Kardashian and Disick told ET that Disick had "gone off the deep end again," and that he "goes into the dark, depressed stages" where he "turns to partying for help."

"When Scott starts partying, he can't stop," the source claimed. "There is no middle ground for Scott -- it's go all in or none at all. This is how he has always been."

"[Kourtney] has been through this so many times before and does love him; he's the father of her three children," the source added. "She's worried this won't ever stop and hopes he gets the help he needs."

