Taylor Swift Defends Her 'Reputation' As a Great 'SNL' Musical Guest With Two Epic Performances of New Singles

In her second set of the night, singing the fourth single off the new album, "Call It What You Want," Swift brought things down to earth for an emotional, personal performance in which she sat in a chair and played her guitar.

For the track – which simultaneously disses some of her enemies and boasts about her happy life with her new man – Swift rocked a black sweatshirt which what appeared to be planets and constellations, along with a large red snake emblazoned across the front.