10 Best Black T-Shirts for Men

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
10 Best Black T-Shirts for Men
Mack Weldon

A classic black tee in the sweltering summer heat might not seem like a good marriage — but black T-shirts actually provide so much style versatility, making them a staple piece to pair with any daytime or evening look, regardless of the season.

There are plenty of unique black T-shirt styles on the market that are equal parts practical and polished — perfect for elevating any man's look. And with Father's Day just around the corner, a classic black T-shirt might serve as the simple and durable gift that will help your dad start his foray into summer fashion off on the right foot.

From heavy-duty black T-shirts from Carhartt to lightweight black T-shirt options for men from Mack Weldon, there are a ton of great options available at various retailers and at a wide variety of price points, too.

Ahead, shop our top picks for the best black T-shirts for men. 

Hanes 2-Pack X-Temp Performance T-Shirt
Hanes 2-Pack X-Temp Performance T-Shirt
Amazon
Hanes 2-Pack X-Temp Performance T-Shirt

The Hanes X-Temp T-Shirts are crafted with moisture-wicking fabric that adjusts to your body temperature. So, you never have to deal with a sweaty t-shirt again.

$13
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
Amazon
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

This Carhartt pocket T-shirt is a great durable short-sleeve shirt. Plus, the front pocket comes in handy when you need to stow away a few pens or a pack of gum.

$20
Mack Weldon Pima Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt
Mack Weldon Pima Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt
Mack Weldon
Mack Weldon Pima Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt

The Mack Weldon Pima Crew Neck Pocket T-Shirt is constructed with a strong ladder stitch to prevent it from fraying or ripping. 

$38
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Madewell Allday Garment Dyed Pocket T-Shirt

You can never go wrong with having a classic black tee from Madewell in your closet.

$30
Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt 2-Pack
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Crewneck Pocket T-Shirt 2-Pack

Looking for a slimmer-fitting black t-shirt duo? Then, you might want to try this 2-pack from Amazon Essentials.

$16
Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee
Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee
Buck Mason
Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem Tee

This Buck Mason crewneck tee features a curved hem to give you some extra room for comfort. 

$38
J.Crew Broken-In Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
J.Crew Broken-In Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt
J.Crew
J.Crew Broken-In Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt

The J.Crew Broken-In T-Shirt is the perfect choice for comfort, especially if you're looking for new loungewear or an everyday tee. Plus, J.Crew currently has a special where you can get 20% off 2 t-shirts or 30% off when you buy 3 or more.

$37
Lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt
The Fundamental T-Shirt
lululemon
Lululemon The Fundamental T-Shirt

It's an essential t-shirt that's soft, quick-drying and abrasion-resistant. 

$58
Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt 6-Pack
Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt 6-Pack
Amazon
Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Stay Tucked Crew T-Shirt 6-Pack

These Fruit of the Loom crewneck t-shirts feature Layflat collars, which means you never have to deal with wrinkled or ruffled necklines again. Plus, the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you comfortable and dry. 

$19
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 5-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 5-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt
Calvin Klein
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics 5-Pack Crewneck T-Shirt

This 5-pack is one of Calvin Klein's best-sellers and for good reason. These Calvin Klein crewneck T-shirts are make with soft and breathable fabric, so you can stay comfortable all day long. 

$60$42

