10 LGBTQ-Owned Beauty Brands to Support for Pride Month and Beyond

It's June, which means that Pride Month has officially arrived! And while the resurgence in bright, rainbow-wrapped cosmetic collections might add a colorful touch to the shelves at your local beauty supplier, we all know that truly showing up and showing out for the LGBTQ+ community requires (rather deserves) much more than performative ally-ship.

Through Pride Month and beyond, there are a number of great ways to amplify queer voices and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community's impact within our greater culture. One great, actionable way to start? Shop from the wide array of LGBTQ-owned beauty brands that are putting their money where there mouth is when it comes to demonstrating palpable support for the queer community — and churning out some seriously great skincare, hair and makeup products, in the process.

From cult-favorite brands like Peace Out and Common Heir to beloved beauty retailers like Malin + Goetz, SolaWave and Boy Smells, there are a number of LGBTQ-owned beauty brands that are working to celebrate individuality through their thoughtful product selections — all while helping to create safe spaces and ultimately champion gender expression beyond the binary.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 10 best LGBTQ-owned brands to support now and always. Plus, check out the 40 best LGBTQ shows to stream.

Founded by life and business partners Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, Malin + Goetz has built a renowned reputation for their sustainable and LGBTQ-friendly company principles. And on June 28, 50% of the profits made from all store and online sales will be donated to The Trevor Project in honor of the 1969 Stonewall anniversary.

Two best-selling skincare essentials are getting treated to a major Pride makeover this month, with the Peace Out to Paradise Pride Set featuring Peace Out Skincare's Acne Dots and the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Butter. Plus, in honor of Pride 2022, 20% of the retail price for the set will be donated to The Trevor Project.

In celebration of Pride 2022, Boy Smells will help in supporting GLSEN and the organization’s impactful initiatives by donating 15% of sales from the Marble Fruit candle and Genderful Fine Fragrance for June and July, with a minimum donation of $50,000.

JVN helps users to embrace shiny, healthier locks year-round. But this June in particular, Jonathan Van Ness’ beloved haircare brand has revamped its best-selling Complete Air Dry Cream with a Limited Pride Edition design which features a bold, rainbow packaging wrap in partnership with #YouAreEssential — a nonprofit dedicated to supporting essential workers.

To celebrate Pride Month, SolaWave has launched a Bye Acne spot treatment technology in a limited-edition periwinkle color. Sales from Bye Acne will be used to help make a $25,000 donation pledge to FOLX HRT Care Fund and True Colors United — both of which help to support the LGBTQIA+ community.

As the company known for the rebirth of the faux freckle trend, it comes as no surprise that Freck Beauty is loved by makeup gurus, influencers and celebs alike for its commitment to highlighting and celebrating individuality — always.

As a gender-neutral fragrance brand, inclusivity is at the forefront of Snif's mission — with a wide-ranging collection of fresh perfumes, candles and other thoughtfully-crafted scents built on the basis of authenticity and without gendered language in mind.

Perhaps insinuated by the name, Undefined has a purpose-driven mission to "democratize beauty," leaving it undefined and attainable for any and everyone's personal needs. From nourishing R&R serums to adaptogen-infused chocolate bars and basically every other wellness goodie under the sun, Undefined is home to it all — and available to shop at Target, too.

Created by chief product officer Angela Ubias and CEO Cary Lin, Common Heir is hailed as being one of today's premier beauty brands — celebrated for its unique product selection and thoughtfully curated business model. As a queer and WOC-founded company, the brand is also dedicated to improving the greater beauty industry through the use of clean solutions and biodegradable (yet still totally adorable) packaging.

As a hair color company, Madison Reed is responsible for some of today's best and most accessible hair products — many of which are available at both Ulta and Target. Besides crafting a brand reputation that's rooted in both equity and inclusion, Madison Reed has also worked to form a partnership with The Trevor Project, which is a nonprofit organization that operates as the world’s largest suicide prevention and mental health organization for members of the queer community.

