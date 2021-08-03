Shopping

12 Limited-Edition Finds From Nordstrom’s Mickey & Friends Collection

By Danica Creahan
Models wearing the Mickey and Friends collection
Nordstrom

Fashionable Disney lovers rejoice! Mickey Mouse and a few of his magical friends are making their way to Nordstrom. From now until September 12, you can discover the magic of Disney with the Mickey and Friends collection through Pop-In @ Nordstrom, both online and in select stores. 

Stylish Disney fans will fall in love with the chic limited-edition designs, ranging from graphic sweatshirts to beanies to backpacks, in collaboration with iconic brands such as Champion, Herschel Supply Co. and Love Your Melon. Beauty queens of all ages will appreciate the Dose of Colors cosmetics line of Daisy Duck-inspired looks, and Crocs-loving Disney park enthusiasts will rejoice at the sight of the new Mickey and Minnie-themed clog. If you're putting together an order during the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, these great looks are worth considering adding to your cart, even if they're not discounted.

Whether you’re anticipating your next adventure to a Disney park and excitedly planning your looks in advance, or you just want to add a sprinkle of pixie dust flair to your everyday wardrobe, the Mickey and Friends collection has something for every Disney-superfan.

Here are 12 of the cutest finds from the Mickey and Friends collection at Pop-In @ Nordstrom

Disney x Champion Mickey Mouse Graphic Sweatshirt
Disney x Champion Mickey Mouse Graphic Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Disney x Champion Mickey Mouse Graphic Sweatshirt
This graphic Mickey Mouse sweatshirt with an exclusive design is perfect for layering during a full-day trip to one of the Disney parks.
$70
Disney x Dose of Colors Daisy Duck Lip Gloss
Disney x Dose of Colors Daisy Duck Lip Gloss
Nordstrom
Disney x Dose of Colors Daisy Duck Lip Gloss
This limited-edition lip gloss pays homage to Daisy Duck with a clear pink base and fantastical fuschia and baby blue reflects. This glamorous gloss is vegan and cruelty-free, so no Ducks, cartoon or otherwise, were harmed in its making. 
$17
Disney x Dose of Colors Donald & Daisy Eyeshadow & Bronzer Palette
Disney x Dose of Colors Donald & Daisy Eyeshadow & Bronzer Palette
Nordstrom
Disney x Dose of Colors Donald & Daisy Eyeshadow & Bronzer Palette
This limited-edition eyeshadow and bronzer palette is packed with vibrant colors inspired by Donald and Daisy Duck. It includes three matte eyeshadows, three shimmer eyeshadows and a bronzer, all bearing names that Donald and Daisy would definitely approve of. 
$39
Disney x Love Your Melon Pompom Beanie
Disney x Love Your Melon Pompom Beanie
Nordstrom
Disney x Love Your Melon Pompom Beanie
This fantastic hat puts a Disney magic spin on the standard pom-style beanie. The Mickey Ear pompoms are removable and the beanie has a classic Mickey insignia on the front so you can always show your Mouseketeer pride, poms or no poms. 
$65
Disney x Casetify Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Disney x CASETiFY Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Nordstrom
Disney x Casetify Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
This stainless steel water bottle features a non-slip base and leakproof design, but the most magical part of it is the retro-inspired Disney decor on the outside. Now your emotional support water bottle can be covered in all your comfort characters.
$49
Disney x Crocs Bae Clog & 6-Pack Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz Shoe Charms
Disney x CROCS Bae Clog & 6-Pack Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz Shoe Charms
Nordstrom
Disney x Crocs Bae Clog & 6-Pack Mickey & Minnie Jibbitz Shoe Charms
This pair of Crocs clogs comes with a pack of Mickey and Minnie charms to adorn your new shoes. The contoured platforms and water-friendly nature of these clogs make them a great, comfortable choice for a long day of strolling down Main Street at the happiest place on earth.   
$75
Disney x Champion Unisex Goofy Graphic Hoodie
Disney x Champion Unisex Goofy Graphic Hoodie
Nordstrom
Disney x Champion Unisex Goofy Graphic Hoodie
Goofy strides across the chest of this cozy Champion hoodie, which is easily a back-to-school staple. 
$80
Disney x Casetify Mickey & Friends Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Band
Disney x CASETiFY Mickey & Friends Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Band
Nordstrom
Disney x Casetify Mickey & Friends Saffiano Faux Leather Apple Watch Band
Bring a little bit of magic to your wrist with this scratch- and sweat-resistant, faux-leather Apple Watch band that features a Goofy, Minnie, Mickey, Donald, Daisy and Pluto print.
$52
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
Nordstrom
Disney x Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Classic Disney Crew Socks
This two-pack of cushy crew socks features the iconic Mickey head silhouette in cute and cozy neutrals that pair well with any outfit.  
$40
Disney x Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Retro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Disney x Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Retro Portable Bluetooth® Speaker
Nordstrom
Disney x Bitty Boomers Mickey Mouse Retro Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Your next Disney sing-along can happen anytime, anywhere thanks to this ultraportable, wireless Bluetooth speaker that's small in size but offers big sound.
$20
Disney x Love Your Melon Mickey & Pluto Embroidered Baseball Cap
Disney x Love Your Melon Unisex Mickey & Pluto Embroidered Baseball Cap
Nordstrom
Disney x Love Your Melon Mickey & Pluto Embroidered Baseball Cap
This 100% cotton baseball cap features Mickey and Pluto’s charming friendship captured in enchanting embroidery. 
$40
Disney x Champion Donald & Daisy Graphic Sweatshirt
Disney x Champion Unisex Donald & Daisy Graphic Sweatshirt
Nordstrom
Disney x Champion Donald & Daisy Graphic Sweatshirt
This graphic crewneck sweatshirt features an utterly delightful depiction of Disney lovebirds Donald and Daisy Duck in a simple design that could match practically any outfit. 
$70

