That's amoré! Three women are looking for love in one of the most romantic countries on Earth. And if one of them looks familiar, it's because you might have seen her in some very popular movies and TV shows.

Christa B. Allen, best known for her role as Jennifer Garner's younger counterpart in 13 Going on 30 and for her role as Charlotte Grayson on Revenge, is one of three stars of the new reality show, Meet Me in Rome. Since her acting days, Christa has gone on to become a social media influencer, posting about the new series on her accounts.

Produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company and Zoe Saldaña's Cinestar Pictures, this Roku series promotes falling in love "like in the movies."

And it certainly boasts the cinematic backdrop, with stunning shots of Rome and the Italian countryside. There is Lady and the Tramp-style pasta eating, bizarre gladiator battles, and, of course, grape stomping at a vineyard.

Christa is seemingly going by "Christa Belle" in this series, declaring, "Christa Belle, looking for a partner willing to fan her flames instead of snuffing them out."

There's also Lauren Simmons, who works in finance but is looking to "conquer her love life." And Dhruva Patel, who "is ready to choose love on her own terms no matter what her traditional family may thing."

Of course, as idyllic as it is, there's still plenty of drama and high emotions.

"I cannot express how terrified I am," Lauren admits.

"It's been hard to really connect with anyone else," Christa says through tears.

Meet Me in Rome is a follow-up to the Roku series Meet Me in Paris, which streamed on the platform in 2023. It premieres Feb. 9 on the Roku Channel.

