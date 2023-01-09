Aside from the freezing cold and lack of sunshine, one of the things we hate the most about winter has to be how dry our skin feels. Between the icy temperatures, lack of humidity and dry air blowing from our heaters, this weather can seriously deplete skin of any moisture — especially when it comes to your hands.

If you've been suffering from scaly, cracked or irritated skin due to a lack of hydration, it's time to get in the habit of always keeping a good hand cream on ... hand. Having a deeply moisturizing cream that's small enough to throw in your bag, pocket or desk drawer is key to avoiding dreaded dry skin. And with so many affordable and luxurious options on the market, there's no excuse for dehydrated hands this winter.

Whether you're in need of a hefty treatment for sensitive skin or an addictively scented option that will encourage you to reapply, we've found the best hand creams to fit every need and price point. Starting at just $4, here are the best hand creams for maintaining soft skin on the go this winter.

Best Hand Creams for On-The-Go

Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Hand Crème Nordstrom Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Milk Hand Crème "This by far THE best lotion I've found," raved one reviewer about this silky almond and coconut-scented option. "It's not super heavy but it leaves your hands incredibly soft & smooth. It also absorbs really quickly. The smell is great and while it lasts most of the day, it doesn't overpower my perfume. Love it!!" $25 Shop Now

