Let's be real: there's no such thing as "bad summer fashion." But in the case of this season's styles, the selection is especially good. And whether you're looking to tap into summer's hottest trends via budget-friendly pieces or a luxe, designer splurge, Amazon is always a great place to start — especially with the help of their new Shopbop fashion hub.

ICYMI: Amazon and Shopbop have teamed on a specially curated section of summer wardrobe essentials through The Shop by Shopbop — a fashion hub chock-full of pieces from established brands, emerging designers and everything in between.

See Shopbop's Summer Section

With hundreds of chic styles from best-selling labels like Sam Edelman, Le Specs, Free People, Staud, Madewell, Levi's and more, shoppers will find plenty of fashion inspiration to help guide their summer wardrobes to feature a brighter and more elegant touch — with many stylish pieces available to shop in one convenient space and for under $100, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 15 best summer clothes on Amazon from Shopbop that are under $100. Plus, browse Shopbop's curated sandal selection, and check out Meghan Markle's super chic sunglasses — now back in stock.

