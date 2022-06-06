15 Best Summer Clothes on Amazon from Shopbop — Browse Our Top Picks Under $100
Let's be real: there's no such thing as "bad summer fashion." But in the case of this season's styles, the selection is especially good. And whether you're looking to tap into summer's hottest trends via budget-friendly pieces or a luxe, designer splurge, Amazon is always a great place to start — especially with the help of their new Shopbop fashion hub.
ICYMI: Amazon and Shopbop have teamed on a specially curated section of summer wardrobe essentials through The Shop by Shopbop — a fashion hub chock-full of pieces from established brands, emerging designers and everything in between.
With hundreds of chic styles from best-selling labels like Sam Edelman, Le Specs, Free People, Staud, Madewell, Levi's and more, shoppers will find plenty of fashion inspiration to help guide their summer wardrobes to feature a brighter and more elegant touch — with many stylish pieces available to shop in one convenient space and for under $100, too.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 15 best summer clothes on Amazon from Shopbop that are under $100. Plus, browse Shopbop's curated sandal selection, and check out Meghan Markle's super chic sunglasses — now back in stock.
Spruce up your summer wardrobe with a bubblegum pink pop!
Le Specs sunnies are a favorite of Meghan Markle.
These cuffed shorts boast the cutest boho vibe with their rainbow patchwork across the front.
This might just be the most quintessential beach hat for summer.
This midi skirt is equal parts sleek and stylish.
Treat your wardrobe to a body-hugging corset style — available in this earthy khaki color.
Slip into a more casual shoe this summer, provided by these mint slides from Amazon.
Hop into the new season in style with this structured jumper.
What better way to tap into the pearlcore trend?
Free People's thong style adds a sexy, cut-out touch to the classic bodysuit style.
It doesn't get more elegant than this woven faux leather shoulder bag.
Keep it boho this summer in these dainty Sam Edelman slides — crafted with a woven raffia sole.
This pacific blue frock is as airy and chic as it is totally practically for warmer, summer wear.
Lightweight and leggy — embrace the styles of '90s with these trouser-like pants.
Everyone needs a staple hair claw clip in the beauty bag.
