15 Best Summer Clothes on Amazon from Shopbop — Browse Our Top Picks Under $100

By ETonline Staff
Shopbop Amazon Summer Fashion
Shopbop

Let's be real: there's no such thing as "bad summer fashion." But in the case of this season's styles, the selection is especially good. And whether you're looking to tap into summer's hottest trends via budget-friendly pieces or a luxe, designer splurge, Amazon is always a great place to start — especially with the help of their new Shopbop fashion hub.

ICYMI: Amazon and Shopbop have teamed on a specially curated section of summer wardrobe essentials through The Shop by Shopbop — a fashion hub chock-full of pieces from established brands, emerging designers and everything in between.

See Shopbop's Summer Section

With hundreds of chic styles from best-selling labels like Sam Edelman, Le Specs, Free People, Staud, Madewell, Levi's and more, shoppers will find plenty of fashion inspiration to help guide their summer wardrobes to feature a brighter and more elegant touch — with many stylish pieces available to shop in one convenient space and for under $100, too.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the 15 best summer clothes on Amazon from Shopbop that are under $100. Plus, browse Shopbop's curated sandal selection, and check out Meghan Markle's super chic sunglasses — now back in stock.

English Factory Pleated with Cutout Detail Mini Dress
English Factory Pleated with Cutout Detail Mini Dress
Amazon
English Factory Pleated with Cutout Detail Mini Dress

Spruce up your summer wardrobe with a bubblegum pink pop!

$90
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses
Le Specs Women's Outta Love Sunglasses
Amazon
Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses

Le Specs sunnies are a favorite of Meghan Markle.

$59
Love is Love Shorts
Love is Love Shorts
Amazon
Love is Love Shorts

These cuffed shorts boast the cutest boho vibe with their rainbow patchwork across the front.

$98
Lack of Color Spencer Boater Hat
Lack of Color Women's Spencer Boater Hat
Amazon
Lack of Color Spencer Boater Hat

This might just be the most quintessential beach hat for summer.

$79
WAYF Inez Twist Knot Slit Front Midi Skirt
WAYF Women's Inez Twist Knot Slit Front Midi Skirt
Amazon
WAYF Inez Twist Knot Slit Front Midi Skirt

This midi skirt is equal parts sleek and stylish.

$59
Lioness Del Gato Corset Top
Lioness Women's Del Gato Corset Top
Amazon
Lioness Del Gato Corset Top

Treat your wardrobe to a body-hugging corset style — available in this earthy khaki color.

$79
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides
Moses Two Band Slides
Amazon
Freedom Moses Two Band Slides

Slip into a more casual shoe this summer, provided by these mint slides from Amazon.

$45
Levi's Scrunchie Jumpsuit
Levi's Women's Scrunchie Jumpsuit
Amazon
Levi's Scrunchie Jumpsuit

Hop into the new season in style with this structured jumper.

$98
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold With White Pearl Earrings
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold With White Pearl Earrings
Amazon
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold With White Pearl Earrings

What better way to tap into the pearlcore trend?

$75
Free People Keep It Going Thong Bodysuit
Free People Women's Keep It Going Thong Bodysuit
Amazon
Free People Keep It Going Thong Bodysuit

Free People's thong style adds a sexy, cut-out touch to the classic bodysuit style.

$58
House of Want Newbie Baguette
House of Want Women's Newbie Baguette
Amazon
House of Want Newbie Baguette

It doesn't get more elegant than this woven faux leather shoulder bag.

$98$69
Sam Edelman Bay Perla Slides
Sam Edelman Women's Bay Perla Slides
Amazon
Sam Edelman Bay Perla Slides

Keep it boho this summer in these dainty Sam Edelman slides — crafted with a woven raffia sole.

$67
Z Supply Lido Slubbed Dress
Z Supply Lido Slubbed Dress
Amazon
Z Supply Lido Slubbed Dress

This pacific blue frock is as airy and chic as it is totally practically for warmer, summer wear.

$89
Lioness La Quinta Pants
Lioness Women's La Quinta Pants
Amazon
Lioness La Quinta Pants

Lightweight and leggy — embrace the styles of '90s with these trouser-like pants.

$64
Alexandre de Paris Les Liserai Hair Clip
Alexandre de Paris Women's Les Liserai Hair Clip
Amazon
Alexandre de Paris Les Liserai Hair Clip

Everyone needs a staple hair claw clip in the beauty bag.

$89

