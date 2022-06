Ah the Birkenstock sandal — love it or hate it, the shoe has proven that it's here to stay. And thanks to a newly-debuted collaboration between Birkenstock and the internet's favorite fashion brand, Staud, the sandal just got a seriously chic makeover for summer that will have you buying every pair.

As announced last Friday, Birkenstock has teamed with Staud for a limited-edition capsule collection that features everything from handbags and ready-to-wear pieces to an elevated, croc-embossed version of the staple sandal that's been loved by shoppers for nearly 250 years.

Shop Staud x Birkenstock

The Staud x Birkenstock collaboration is composed of 12 ready-to-wear pieces, two handbag styles and revamped versions of the staple Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals — now both accented with silver/gold hardware and wrapped in an Italian leather that treats the timeless shoe to a more polished redesign.

Best of all: the entire collection retails for under $600. So, if you're looking to make a statement fashion investment this summer, you can't go wrong with adding these collab styles to your closet.

Ahead, shop the cutest, summer-friendly pieces from the Staud x Birkenstock collection. Plus, shop the Reese Witherspoon-inspired sandal trend for summer, and browse the chicest shoes from Shopbop's summer selection.

