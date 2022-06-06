The Staud x Birkenstock Collaboration Just Debuted With Summer's Hottest New Sandal
Ah the Birkenstock sandal — love it or hate it, the shoe has proven that it's here to stay. And thanks to a newly-debuted collaboration between Birkenstock and the internet's favorite fashion brand, Staud, the sandal just got a seriously chic makeover for summer that will have you buying every pair.
As announced last Friday, Birkenstock has teamed with Staud for a limited-edition capsule collection that features everything from handbags and ready-to-wear pieces to an elevated, croc-embossed version of the staple sandal that's been loved by shoppers for nearly 250 years.
The Staud x Birkenstock collaboration is composed of 12 ready-to-wear pieces, two handbag styles and revamped versions of the staple Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals — now both accented with silver/gold hardware and wrapped in an Italian leather that treats the timeless shoe to a more polished redesign.
Best of all: the entire collection retails for under $600. So, if you're looking to make a statement fashion investment this summer, you can't go wrong with adding these collab styles to your closet.
Ahead, shop the cutest, summer-friendly pieces from the Staud x Birkenstock collection. Plus, shop the Reese Witherspoon-inspired sandal trend for summer, and browse the chicest shoes from Shopbop's summer selection.
Birkenstock's timeless sandal gets a croc-embossed update that's equal parts comfy and chic.
Lean into the color palette of the summer with this fresh, lime-colored frock.
Keep all of your daily essentials close in this compact, rainbow-hued handbag from the Staud x Birkenstock collection.
Step into the new season in style with these refined, thong-post sandals.
It's giving casual, cottagecore vibes and we're here for it.
The trends of the '90s are back in a big way — just look at this patchwork-wrapped, halter top for proof.
This croc-embossed shoulder bag is equal parts compact and chic.
Sport this frock for any daytime excursion or dress it up for an elegant evening out.
This color-block dress will add a seriously colorful touch to your summer wardrobe.
