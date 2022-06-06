Shopping

The Staud x Birkenstock Collaboration Just Debuted With Summer's Hottest New Sandal

By Kyley Warren‍
Birkenstock Staud Summer Collection
Staud

Ah the Birkenstock sandal — love it or hate it, the shoe has proven that it's here to stay. And thanks to a newly-debuted collaboration between Birkenstock and the internet's favorite fashion brand, Staud, the sandal just got a seriously chic makeover for summer that will have you buying every pair.

As announced last Friday, Birkenstock has teamed with Staud for a limited-edition capsule collection that features everything from handbags and ready-to-wear pieces to an elevated, croc-embossed version of the staple sandal that's been loved by shoppers for nearly 250 years.

Shop Staud x Birkenstock

The Staud x Birkenstock collaboration is composed of 12 ready-to-wear pieces, two handbag styles and revamped versions of the staple Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals — now both accented with silver/gold hardware and wrapped in an Italian leather that treats the timeless shoe to a more polished redesign.

Best of all: the entire collection retails for under $600. So, if you're looking to make a statement fashion investment this summer, you can't go wrong with adding these collab styles to your closet.

Ahead, shop the cutest, summer-friendly pieces from the Staud x Birkenstock collection. Plus, shop the Reese Witherspoon-inspired sandal trend for summer, and browse the chicest shoes from Shopbop's summer selection.

Staud x Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Birkenstock's timeless sandal gets a croc-embossed update that's equal parts comfy and chic.

$190
Staud x Birkenstock Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Poplin Midi Fit & Flare Dress

Lean into the color palette of the summer with this fresh, lime-colored frock.

$285
Staud x Birkenstock Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag

Keep all of your daily essentials close in this compact, rainbow-hued handbag from the Staud x Birkenstock collection.

$295
Staud x Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Croc Embossed Sandal

Step into the new season in style with these refined, thong-post sandals.

$190
Staud x Birkenstock Hyacinth Eyelet Dress
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Hyacinth Eyelet Dress

It's giving casual, cottagecore vibes and we're here for it.

$595
Staud x Birkenstock Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Halter Top
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Halter Top

The trends of the '90s are back in a big way — just look at this patchwork-wrapped, halter top for proof.

$235
Staud x Birkenstock Kaia Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Kaia Croc-Embossed Shoulder Bag

This croc-embossed shoulder bag is equal parts compact and chic.

$275
Staud x Birkenstock Hyacinth Embroidered Eyelet Babydoll Dress
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Hyacinth Embroidered Eyelet Babydoll Dress

Sport this frock for any daytime excursion or dress it up for an elegant evening out.

$395
Staud x Birkenstock Shoko Colorblock Sweater
Nordstrom
Staud x Birkenstock Shoko Colorblock Sweater

This color-block dress will add a seriously colorful touch to your summer wardrobe.

$165

