Shopbop Curated All the Hottest Summer Sandals in One Place — Shop 12 Trending Styles
Just in time for summer, Shopbop has teamed up with Amazon to curate a specialty fashion section — and of course, it's chock-full of this season's hottest sandal styles, from jelly slides to braided block heels, puffy sandals and more.
As with most summer fashion, we find that the more relaxed and comfortable the style, the better — which is why sandals are always a must-have during the year's hottest months. Whether you're lounging poolside, gearing up for a summer of tropical travels or just simply need a polished style to pair with all of your daytime 'fits, a great sandal can provide so much versatility.
Fortunately, with Shopbop's new, specialty section on Amazon, you can tap into summer's best sandal trends all in one convenient shopping space — which features luxurious styles from premier brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, UGG, Dr. Martens, Stuart Weitzman, STAUD and more.
Check out our favorite styles from Shopbop's specially curated sandal section below. Plus, shop this summer's "it-girl" shoe from UGG, and get Reese Witherspoon's braided block sandal style on Amazon.
It doesn't get more summer-ready than a glossy pair of heeled, turquoise sandals — especially if they're from Sam Edelman.
These Dr. Martens boast an effortless lace-up design that makes them an ideal (and totally comfortable) travel shoe to take on all of your summer adventures.
Between its plush make and wide-variety of color options, we've determined this is basically the must-have shoe to sport this summer.
Take your shoe game to new heights this season with a braided heel sandal that will elevate any look with a more resort-friendly touch.
Update your sandal selection with this lavender slide that's completely perfect for any poolside adventures.
These bourbon-colored Tory Burch sandals are a cult-favorite style for a reason.
Sparkly and stylish.
Tap into the jelly sandal trend with these hot pink kicks from Stuart Weitzman.
You'll be so golden this summer in these rubbed-soled slides.
These checkered platforms are equal parts chic and comfortable — with a faux leather socklining and lightly cushioned footbed.
Pair these buttercup-colored, heel sandals with an airy nap dress for the most feminine summer look.
These plush, platform sandals feature silver-tone hardware accents for added flair.
