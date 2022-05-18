Shopping

Shopbop Curated All the Hottest Summer Sandals in One Place — Shop 12 Trending Styles

By Kyley Warren‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Shopbop Summer Sandals
Amazon

Just in time for summer, Shopbop has teamed up with Amazon to curate a specialty fashion section — and of course, it's chock-full of this season's hottest sandal styles, from jelly slides to braided block heels, puffy sandals and more.

As with most summer fashion, we find that the more relaxed and comfortable the style, the better — which is why sandals are always a must-have during the year's hottest months. Whether you're lounging poolside, gearing up for a summer of tropical travels or just simply need a polished style to pair with all of your daytime 'fits, a great sandal can provide so much versatility. 

Fortunately, with Shopbop's new, specialty section on Amazon, you can tap into summer's best sandal trends all in one convenient shopping space — which features luxurious styles from premier brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, UGG, Dr. Martens, Stuart Weitzman, STAUD and more.

Check out our favorite styles from Shopbop's specially curated sandal section below. Plus, shop this summer's "it-girl" shoe from UGG, and get Reese Witherspoon's braided block sandal style on Amazon.

Sam Edelman Carmen Heeled Sandal
Sam Edelman Women's Carmen Heeled Sandal
Amazon
Sam Edelman Carmen Heeled Sandal

It doesn't get more summer-ready than a glossy pair of heeled, turquoise sandals — especially if they're from Sam Edelman.

$60
Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandal
Dr. Martens Women's Nartilla Sandal
Amazon
Dr. Martens Nartilla Sandal

These Dr. Martens boast an effortless lace-up design that makes them an ideal (and totally comfortable) travel shoe to take on all of your summer adventures.

$100
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal
UGG Women's Sport Yeah Sandal
Amazon
UGG Sport Yeah Sandal

Between its plush make and wide-variety of color options, we've determined this is basically the must-have shoe to sport this summer.

$60
Simon Miller Blackout Platform Sandals
Simon Miller Blackout Platform Sandals
Amazon
Simon Miller Blackout Platform Sandals

Take your shoe game to new heights this season with a braided heel sandal that will elevate any look with a more resort-friendly touch.

$490
Freedom Moses Two Band Slide
Freedom Moses Two Band Slide
Amazon
Freedom Moses Two Band Slide

Update your sandal selection with this lavender slide that's completely perfect for any poolside adventures.

$45
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandals
Tory Burch Women's Miller Soft Sandals
Amazon
Tory Burch Miller Soft Sandals

These bourbon-colored Tory Burch sandals are a cult-favorite style for a reason.

$228
STAUD Betty Rhinestone Sandals
STAUD Betty Rhinestone Sandals
Amazon
STAUD Betty Rhinestone Sandals

Sparkly and stylish.

$395
Stuart Weitzman Braida Sawyer Jelly Sandals
Stuart Weitzman Women's Braida Sawyer Jelly Sandals
Amazon
Stuart Weitzman Braida Sawyer Jelly Sandals

Tap into the jelly sandal trend with these hot pink kicks from Stuart Weitzman.

$125
See by Chloe Glyn Slides
See by Chloe Women's Glyn Slides
Amazon
See by Chloe Glyn Slides

You'll be so golden this summer in these rubbed-soled slides.

$325
Simon Miller Blackout Platform Sandals
Simon Miller Women's Blackout Platform Sandals
Amazon
Simon Miller Blackout Platform Sandals

These checkered platforms are equal parts chic and comfortable — with a faux leather socklining and lightly cushioned footbed.

$490
Senso Stevie Sandals
Senso Stevie Sandals
Amazon
Senso Stevie Sandals

Pair these buttercup-colored, heel sandals with an airy nap dress for the most feminine summer look.

$189
IRO Ciziras Platform Sandals
IRO Women's Ciziras Platform Sandals
Amazon
IRO Ciziras Platform Sandals

These plush, platform sandals feature silver-tone hardware accents for added flair.

$395

RELATED CONTENT:

UGG's New Puffy Sandals Are About to Be The 'It-Girl' Shoe This Summer

Crocs Sale: Take Up to 50% Off Sandals and Clogs

Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Summer Sandal Trend — Get the Look

Save Up to 75% on Sandals at Nordstrom Rack's Sale

The Best Sandals for Summer 2022

 