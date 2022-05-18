Just in time for summer, Shopbop has teamed up with Amazon to curate a specialty fashion section — and of course, it's chock-full of this season's hottest sandal styles, from jelly slides to braided block heels, puffy sandals and more.

As with most summer fashion, we find that the more relaxed and comfortable the style, the better — which is why sandals are always a must-have during the year's hottest months. Whether you're lounging poolside, gearing up for a summer of tropical travels or just simply need a polished style to pair with all of your daytime 'fits, a great sandal can provide so much versatility.

Fortunately, with Shopbop's new, specialty section on Amazon, you can tap into summer's best sandal trends all in one convenient shopping space — which features luxurious styles from premier brands like Sam Edelman, Tory Burch, UGG, Dr. Martens, Stuart Weitzman, STAUD and more.

Check out our favorite styles from Shopbop's specially curated sandal section below. Plus, shop this summer's "it-girl" shoe from UGG, and get Reese Witherspoon's braided block sandal style on Amazon.

