The Best Sandals for Summer 2022: Shop the Newest Styles From Steve Madden, Everlane and More
With the weather warming up, we're ready to show off our pedicures in a new pair of summer sandals. With the rollout of new summer footwear trends, there's never been a better time to start shopping for the best sandals this season.
Whether you want to get a heeled sandal for a summer wedding or you need extra comfort from a shoe with an adjustable strap for an outdoor picnic, there's a perfect summer sandal waiting for you. This season we're particularly excited about the summer fashion and footwear trends that keep popping up — like a comfortable leather sandal, the staying power of last season's platform heels, an upgraded flip flop and the return of the classic strappy sandal (both flat and with heel!).
There's a lot to sift through, so we picked out some of our favorites to pass along to you. If you're as excited about summer as we are, stop by and check out our favorite summer dress selections, too.
Below, check out our list of the best sandals for summer, and upgrade your summer wardrobe now!
Favorite Heeled Sandal:
The Assunta Strappy Block Heel has three ruched straps that give the sandal subtle texture and style.
These stylish sandals are made for channeling Rihanna — pair them with jeans and tie the ankle straps around the hem.
Add effortless style to a cute spring outfit with these square toe heeled sandals from Dolce Vita, available in a fun snake print.
Gen Zers will be scrambling to grab this pair of Y2K inspired block heeled sandals from Steve Madden in any of the seven stylish colors.
If you love the woven heeled sandal trend but aren't looking to shell out for Bottega Veneta prices, this elegant style from Marc Fisher has you covered.
This pair of Vince Camuto espadrilles makes walking in heeled sandals feel easy. Get extra security in these leather wedge heels with added adjustable strap around the ankle.
Favorite Sport Sandal:
These rubber Birkenstocks are perfect for any kind of weather.
The UGG Sport Yeah Sandal contours to your foot for all-day comfort and the puffy straps gently hold your foot in place.
We love the bold style and the color of this unexpected sandal from Sorel.
Get the perfect fit with these sporty, velcro adjustable strap flats, available in both black and golden brown at Everlane.
The return of Crocs is a trend that's here to stay in 2022. Elevate your comfort *and* style this spring and summer with the comfy wedge sandal from Crocs.
Favorite Flat Sandal:
Dr Martens can make any foot instantly cooler.
Add a metallic pop to your spring wardrobe with these lightweight strappy sandals.
These tie-up flat sandals made in vegan leather are so versatile, you'll be able to pair them with any outfit this spring, summer and beyond.
We love how this one fuses the espadrille with a flat sandal to make a fashionable yet accessible spring shoe.
Stay comfortable as you tear up the dance floor at this spring's weddings with these crossover slingbacks with trendy square toe.
Favorite Slides:
These flat slides with contrast stitching from Sam Edelman are the perfect accompaniment to your spring wardrobe.
These poolside slides are from Meghan Markle-approved Birdies.
Put some spring into your step with these pastel slides, featuring buttery soft leather, adjustable strap and cushiony footbed.
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride.
Favorite Flip Flops:
The iconic Tory Burch Sandal that you love has been upgraded with a soft memory foam footbed.
These leather Rainbow sandals have arch support that any foot would love.
Dua Lipa was spotted rocking these throwback platform flip flops.
We're obsessed with these minimalist flat flip flops, available in a wide range of natural matte tones to match nearly every skin tone.
If you don't want to be quite as outrageous as Dua Lipa, this version of the platform wedge from Free People works too.
Keep your feet protected against the hot sand this spring break, summer and beyond with these classic flip flops, available in five bold colors.
Instantly upgrade your beachwear with these faux-suede flip flops from Reef.
Made with ultra-lightweight iQUISHION micro-bubble foam cushioning, you won't believe a thong sandal could be so comfortable.
