Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Major Sale on Sandals — Save Up to 73% on Steve Madden, Birkenstock and More

By ETonline Staff
Nordstrom Rack Sandals Sale
Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 73% off sandals styles from major brands like Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Crocs and so many more. 

Summer is here, which means it's time to slip on some comfortable sandals and enjoy the warm weather. Nordstrom Rack is having a major sale on sandals with prices starting at under $50. 

Save on Sandals 

Whether you need block heel sandals for the office, platform wedge sandals for brunch, or pillowy pool slides, you can find amazing deals on every style of sandal at Nordstrom Rack right now. Below, we've rounded up the best summer sandal markdowns for every occasion. 

Best Deals from Nordstrom Rack's Sandal Sale

Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Katy Perry Geli Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Katy Perry Geli Sandal

Katy Perry's Geli Sandals are such a fun treat for your feet this summer. They come in a variety of vibrant styles like Strawberry, Daisy and Lady Bug.

$59$22
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Madewell The Wave Slide Sandal

These simple slip-on sandals have a little something extra — wavy straps with a low-key '80s vibe. 

$78$55
MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal
MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal

These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price.

$50$25
Sam Edelman Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal
Sam Edelman Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Eleanora Ankle Strap Sandal

With its lugged sole, these chunky sandals are so versatile and look equally cute paired with shorts, skirts, or a pair of jeans. 

$120$70
Steve Madden Platform Wedge Sandal
Steve Madden Platform Wedge Sandal
Nordstrom Rack
Steve Madden Platform Wedge Sandal

Add some height to your trendy sport sandal with a chunky platform wedge sole. 

    $70$45
    Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
    Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
    Nordstrom Rack
    Adidas Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal

    It doesn't get any better than a comfortable pair of slide sandals at the beach this summer. 

    $25$20
    Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal
    Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal
    Nordstrom Rack
    Steve Madden Prema Braided Sandal

    Keep it extra chic with a sandal fitted with dual braided vamp straps and a slender heel.

      $100$60
        Steve Madden Alodie Sandal
        Steve Madden Alodie Sandal
        Nordstrom Rack
        Steve Madden Alodie Sandal

        These cute Steve Madden braided sandals are perfect for walking along the boardwalk, running errand or even strolling the beach.

        $80$34
        Crocs Literide Stretch Sandal
        Crocs Literide Stretch Sandal
        Nordstrom Rack
        Crocs Literide Stretch Sandal

        If you want all-day comfort, Crocs' strap sandals with a cushioned footbed are great for long walks and even longer days. 

          $45$35
          Birkenstock Papillio Soley Wedge Sandal
          Papillio by Birkenstock Soley Wedge Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Birkenstock Papillio Soley Wedge Sandal

          Who doesn't love a cute wedge sandal for summer?

          $140$90
          Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
          Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Coach Ulyssa Waterproof Slide Sandal

          At nearly 50% off, we can't resist these stylish translucent slides from Coach. Plus, these Nordstrom Rack exclusive slide sandals are available in 8 different colorways. 

          $95$50
          Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal
          Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Madewell Boardwalk Double-Strap Slide Sandal

          Head to brunch in a cute sundress and these double-strap slide sandals from Madewell.

          $60$34
          Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal
          Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Kate Spade New York Marcella Slide Sandal

          Shop Nordstrom Rack's sale on sandals and snag these adorable rose pink slides from Kate Spade New York (at 39% off).

          $148$90
          Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal
          Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Birkenstock Madrid Slide Sandal

          Save 33% on these Birkenstock sandals at Nordstrom Rack and slide into your new favorite summer footwear.

          $90$60
          Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal
          Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal
          Nordstrom Rack
          Chase and Chloe Eve Slide Sandal

          Try this vibrant puffy strap slide sandal to amp up your summer style. 

          $45$17

