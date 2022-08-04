Now you can get ready for days in the sun and lounging at the beach with Nordstrom Rack's Sandals Sale, featuring up to 73% off sandals styles from major brands like Madewell, Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, Crocs and so many more.

Summer is here, which means it's time to slip on some comfortable sandals and enjoy the warm weather. Nordstrom Rack is having a major sale on sandals with prices starting at under $50.

Save on Sandals

Whether you need block heel sandals for the office, platform wedge sandals for brunch, or pillowy pool slides, you can find amazing deals on every style of sandal at Nordstrom Rack right now. Below, we've rounded up the best summer sandal markdowns for every occasion.

Best Deals from Nordstrom Rack's Sandal Sale

Katy Perry Geli Sandal Nordstrom Rack Katy Perry Geli Sandal Katy Perry's Geli Sandals are such a fun treat for your feet this summer. They come in a variety of vibrant styles like Strawberry, Daisy and Lady Bug. $59 $22 Buy Now

MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal Nordstrom Rack MIA Kiana Flatform Sandal These flatform sandals are perfect for pulling off a retro Y2K look this summer. Take your summer wardrobe to new heights (literally and figuratively) with these ultra-comfy sandals at half of the original price. $50 $25 Buy Now

