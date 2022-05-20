Shopping

Birkenstock-Inspired Sandals Starting at $19 to Wear All Summer Long

By ETonline Staff
amazon sandal
Amazon

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop just in time for summer.

We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or pool. 

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more. 

Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals
Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals
Walmart
Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals

We love the multi-tone design of this footbed sandal. 

$17
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals
Amazon
Comfort Slides Double Buckle Adjustable Eva Flat Sandals

These waterproof buckle sandals are the perfect pool slides. 

$20
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal
Amazon
Lane Cork Footbed Sandal

Wear these contoured sandals with everything from denim to dresses. 

$25
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides
Saks Fifth Avenue
Freedom Moses Tie-Dye Two-Strap Slides

Save big on this fun tie-dye pair. 

$50$19

