Birkenstock-Inspired Sandals Starting at $19 to Wear All Summer Long

If you're a Birkenstock fan or you're looking for a more affordable version of the popular sandal, we have some picks for you to shop just in time for summer.

We scoured the internet to find the best Birkenstock lookalikes so you can stock up on comfortable, contoured footbed sandals in a variety of colors and designs from the classic suede to the waterproof option, perfect for the beach or pool.

Shop some of our favorite Birkenstock-inspired sandals from Amazon, Walmart and more.

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Summer Staples to Shop at Madewell's Memorial Day Sale

Best Summer Dresses to Shop Now — Starting at Just $30

Tory Burch Summer Sale: 20 Pieces to Shop Before your Summer Vacation

Supergoop Sunscreen and Moisturizer Is on Sale Right Now

Everlane's Sustainable Swimsuits Are on Sale for 30% Off — But Hurry!