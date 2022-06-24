Shopping

15 Biggest Video Games Releasing in Summer 2022 — Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Out Now

By Wesley Horvath‍
15 Best Video Games Releasing This Summer
Omega Force

With so many indie and big franchise game developers, there always seems to be a new and exciting game in development. Regardless of your preferred gaming console, there are a ton of great games releasing this summer for the Sony PS5, PS4, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X and the Nintendo Switch.

Summer is the perfect time to try a new video game. There's nothing like playing through your favorite remastered RPG strategy game or a new horror title to beat the summer heat. And this year's summertime video game release definitely don't disappoint. 

June, July and August have an array of great video game titles for every kind of player. There are new releases for fans of the Mario Bros. franchise, action-packed fighting style games, nostalgia-induced titles for the Digimon fans and a lot more. This season’s video game releases range from every genre, including fantasy RPG games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, sports games like Matchpoint - Tennis Championships and even fan-favorite fighting-style titles like Capcom Fight Collection

Play as Shez and fight countless real-time battles in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Out now, you can test out new strategies and learn how to use your elements to take on hundreds of foes at once. After all, you have to protect Fódlan somehow. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is currently available for all Nintendo Switch consoles. 

Ahead, score the best games launching this summer for every major game console.

PS5/PS4 Game Releases

SpellForce 3 Reforced
SpellForce 3 Reforced
SpellForce 3 Reforced

Explore Nortander in the third installment upgrade of this RPG and RTS-style game. After a ban on magic has been enacted, you can command 4 different playable characters at a time, establish multiple bases and learn new abilities to prevent another war from breaking out. This remastered version of your favorite game comes to the PS4 and Xbox Series X and Series S on June 7.

The Quarry
The Quarry
The Quarry

If horror is your favorite genre of video games, you'll probably want to check out The Quarry before it comes out on June 10 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and  Xbox Series X and Series S. You start your suspenseful adventure at a campground, which quickly goes awry when you have to stay an extra night at the campsite, and someone or something starts hunting you and your friends. 

Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong
Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong
Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong

Play as a vampire, learn how to use your powers and cover up mysterious crimes in the heart of Boston (to you know, keep you and all of vampire-kind safe). Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong releases on June 14 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships
Matchpoint - Tennis Championships

Bring the tennis court to your living room with Matchpoint - Tennis Championships. With multiple different exhibition matches, mini-games and story-driven career challenges, you'll have hours of gameplay ahead of you once this title releases on July 7. Matchpoint - Tennis Championships will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. 

Nintendo Switch Game Releases

Mario Strikers: Battle League
Mario Strikers: Battle League
Mario Strikers: Battle League

If you love competitive sports games and the Marios Brothers franchise, then you might want to consider pre-ordering Mario Strikers: Battle League. Play as your favorite Mario Bros. characters and challenge your friends to soccer matches. Set to release on June 10, the title is only available for Nintendo Switch consoles. 

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Fire Emblem fans rejoice because the latest action-filled video game title, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, comes out on June 24 for the Nintendo Switch consoles. Prep and learn new skills as you embark on new missions that bring you closer to taking down The Ashen Demon. 

Time on Frog Island
Time on Frog Island
Time on Frog Island

If you love to unwind to cozy amphibian-themed games, then Time on Frog Island should be the next title you playthrough. Complete missions, gather resources and build objects all while following your dog-sized tadpole around. Time on Frog Island launches on the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One on July 29.

Live A Live
Live A Live
Live A Live

Time travel in the remastered Live A Live by playing as multiple different characters from vastly different eras. Because this game title has multiple playable characters with their own unique backstories, you can experience a wide variety of genres in just one game. Play through survival adventures as fan-favorite Pogo and travel to the Wild West as The Sundown Kid. The Square Enix production comes to the Nintendo Switch on July 22. 

Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3
Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes on a suspenseful premise. Monsters are hunting Noah and his comrades, but the monsters all originate from their nations. Uncover the mysteries in the third installment in the franchise while you unlock new features like the Ouroboros forms. The action-filled RPG comes to the Nintendo Switch consoles on July 29. 

Xbox One/Series X Game Releases

Capcom Fighting Collection
Capcom Fighting Collection
Capcom Fighting Collection

Capcom is known for its arcade-style fighting games. Thanks to the Capcom Fighting Collection, you can replay some of the classic Capcom titles like Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire, Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness, Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition and several more fan-favorite Capcom titles. Relive the 90s nostalgia and your favorite fight combos starting June 24 on the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. 

Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel
Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel
Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel

If you love uncovering mysteries, hoarding items and paranormal-themed adventures, you might want to consider pre-ordering Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel. Officially debuting on June 30, you play as the journalist Roberto Leite, who's just trying to figure out multiple local disappearances. As you get closer and closer to uncovering the creepy mysteries, you're forced to fend off and survive some horrifying creatures. Fobia - St. Dinfna Hotel will be available for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, as well as the Xbox Series X and Series S. 

Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade

Expand your Outriders Worldslayer gameplay with this DLC, which adds 4 new expedition maps to your gameplay. Survive a new host of difficulties including the all-new Apocalypse difficulty tiers. Starting June 30, Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade will be available to the Xbox One, Series X and Series S consoles.

Digimon Survive
Digimon Survive
Digimon Survive

Rediscover your inner child with Digimon Survive. After a group of teenagers get lost during a camping trip, you and your fellow classmates transcend to a new world with a whole new array of challenges. Build friendships with Falcomon and other popular Digimon as you survive this odd new world. Digimon Survive launches on July 29 for the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch consoles. 

Saints Row Legacy Edition
Saints Row Legacy Edition
Saints Row Legacy Edition
Saints Row Legacy Edition

When your pre-order Saints Row Legacy Edition you get a ton of expanded gameplay. In addition to being able to explore the Wild West and building your own crime syndicate, there's a ton of customization in this upcoming remastered edition of Saints Row. When you pre-order the Saints Row Legacy Edition, you get the Saints Row game, expansion pass, the Idols Anarchy Pack and a digital copy of Saints Row the Third video game. This remastered edition is set to debut on August 23 for the Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5. 

Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy

Explore the Wizarding World and uncover the hidden truth of Hogwarts. The release date for "Hogwarts Legacy" is to be announced, but get a free $10 gift card with your Best Buy Pre-Order ahead of its release. This hyper-popular title is also available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch consoles, Sony PS5 and the PS4.

Shop Game Consoles:

Sony PlayStation 5
Sony PS5 Video Game Console
Sony PlayStation 5

If you're finally ready to make the commitment and upgrade to the PS5, then here's your chance. 

Sony PlayStation 4
Sony PS4 Video Game Console
Sony PlayStation 4

Whether you're switching to a new console or purchasing this as a gift, the PS4 has more than enough space to store all your favorite titles. 

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch with Blue and Red Joy-Cons
Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con

If you're looking to venture to another gaming console, the Nintendo Switch is the best of both worlds. You can play your favorite titles on the go in handheld mode or settle down and get back into the game from the comfort of your TV. 

Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con
Nintendo Switch OLED Model
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with White Joy-Con

Update your gameplay with the OLED display screen on this Nintendo Switch console. Instead of relying on backlights, this OLED screen emits its own light to create a more accurate representation of your favorite graphics. Grab the OLED from either Amazon or Best Buy. 

Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite

Only want a handheld console? Then try the Nintendo Switch Lite — it's perfect for portable gameplay. 

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB
Xbox Series X
Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB

Play through a ton of games on this Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB gaming console. Seriously, it comes with thousands of digital games that are just waiting to be played. With a super fast refresh rate, you don't have to wait for ages in a loading screen menu. 

Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB
Microsoft Xbox Series S
Microsoft Xbox Series S 512 GB

After you nab the Microsoft Xbox Series S console, the only thing you need to do is accessorize your console with your go-to headset and controller. Then, you're ready to start playing your favorite games.

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB
Microsoft Xbox One 1TB
Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

Stream and play 4K content with the Microsoft Xbox One S console.

