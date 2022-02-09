16 Black-Owned Businesses to Shop on Amazon
February is Black History Month -- a great time to celebrate Black business owners now and beyond. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, this year's theme for Black History Month is Black Health and Wellness. Health and wellness can take on many different forms -- from physical health to emotional wellbeing.
Throughout the month of February, Amazon is honoring Black History Month by showcasing dozens of Black-owned businesses. From brands like Kyvan Foods to Mented Cosmetics and more, Amazon hosts a ton of unique Black-owned brands in lifestyle and beauty with products that can help maintain our health and wellness.
Since the pandemic started, independent brands have faced countless challenges. In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and the community's professional success, thus it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You could tell your friends about a new Black-owned brand you love, or you could place an order for a new Black-owned business you found. You could even support a business by retweeting its latest launch. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the support going today and beyond.
Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 16 Black-owned businesses on Amazon that we think you'll enjoy. We will also periodically update this article as we discover more Black-owned businesses on Amazon.
Browse Lifestyle Brands
Shop Beauty Brands
