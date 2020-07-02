17 Best Activewear and Athleisure Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale
The Amazon Summer Sale is on! Also called the Big Style Sale, the Amazon fashion sale has become the shopping event of the summer. Brand names like Adidas, Levi's, Skechers and so many others are offering great discounted price options and seasonally relevant deals right now.
The annual Amazon Prime Day sale was postponed, so shoppers have been waiting for the chance to cash in on major deals. Amazon's summer sale 2020 is reportedly meant to support and jumpstart sales for fashion and beauty retailers on the site, who were hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. With discounts on everything from hats and sunglasses down to shoes and socks on sale, now's the time to stock up on apparel and accessories for you and your family.
While most people were adhering to stay-at-home and quarantine restrictions this spring, athleisure saw a lot of wear. Activewear also got attention, as people learned to workout while stuck at home. Now that things are opening up again, it's a great time to refresh the athletic wardrobe with essential items. But with so much on sale, it's tough to figure out which items to grab. That's where we come in!
Check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.
Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite athleisure and activewear picks from the Amazon Summer Sale so far. And keep checking back here for more deals.
Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Capri Leggings
These lightweight, stylish leggings come with a soft, jacquard, elastic waistband, which promises not to dig into your hips.
Champion LIFE Women's Champion Everyday Bike Short
A deal on workout shorts that stretch for easy movement so you can bike to yoga and back in style.
Under Armour Women's Tech V-Neck Twist Short Sleeve T-Shirt
The fast-drying, super-soft garment has anti-odor technology and comes in a range of summery colors.
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail V1 Trail Running Shoe
Stay light with these New Balance running shoes with comfortable foam inserts.
Champion LIFE Women's Reverse Weave Jogger
Run errands or run through a Netflix marathon in these comfy jogger pants.
Champion LIFE Women's Champion Satin Short
If you're looking for shorter, breezier shorts, these satin ones from the Amazon fashion summer sale should do the trick.
Under Armour Men's Performance 2.0 Golf Polo
From Black, Academy Blue and Steel, to Mango Orange, Lime Light and Papaya -- there's a color for everyone in this polo range!
Adidas Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave PO
A deal on a hoodie from Champion, an activewear staple.
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Adidas Men's Athletic Low Cut Sock
Shop this 6-pack of low-cut athletic socks.
Champion LIFE Reverse Weave Cropped Cut Off Crew
A cropped crewneck sweatshirt from the Amazon sale to wear over everything -- leggings, sweatpants, jeans, you name it.
Adidas Women's Superlite No Show Socks (6-Pair)
Six pairs of no-show socks.
Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Short Sleeve T-Shirt
A guy can never have too many t-shirts! This polyester range has a new, shaped hem.
O'Neill Men's Basic Skins 50+ Long Sleeve Sun Shirt
Take on the waves in this basic wetsuit top from the Amazon sales event.
Speedo Men's Swim Trunk Mid Length Redondo Solid
Go for a dip in these trunks that also help protect the wearer from sun rays.
Champion LIFE Crinkle Nylon Shorts
These easy-going nylon shorts are great for jogging or chilling out.
Can we get these fun skorts from Amazon's biggest summer sale event in adult sizes?
