17 Best Amazon October Prime Day Sneaker Deals on Adidas, Nike, New Balance, and More
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here until Wednesday, October 12 with tons of sneaker deals right now. If you’re looking for a fall running shoe, a gift for a friend, or treating yourself, all sneaker lovers can find major discounts on a variety of styles up to 60% off. There are shoes that are made for walking, while others simply compliment your outfit. You’re sure to find sneakers that will match your leggings during a workout or jeans for a casual night out. For a statement, you can grab a pair of your favorite sneakers and style it with a fall dress or pants. There's nothing like having a pair of kicks to show off your personality.
There’s also a wide variety of sneaker deals on your favorite brands like Nike, Adidas, New Balance, Skechers, Reebok, Saucony and many more. On this two-day sale, you can score major markdowns on sneakers which makes today and tomorrow the perfect days to shop. There are a ton of stylish options to choose from, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered and rounded up some of the best deals on sneakers to shop under $100.
Ahead, check out the best Amazon Prime Early Access 2022 shoe and sneaker deals to shop now.
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sneaker Deals:
These adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are on sale at Amazon, while supplies last. Plus, these are Khloe Kardashian's favorite shoes.
These sneakers are lightweight and comfortable with air mesh throughout, full-grain leather, and air-flowing mesh.
If you want a sneaker that is equally stylish and comfortable, Nike Air Max's should be your go-to.
These Saucony Core Endorphin Shift 2 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.
Skechers is a go-to brand for a breathable, cushioned walking shoe. Just slip these on and get to walking.
Anything adidas is a great option. This classic '70s style reborn shoe will take your style to the next level and onto the future. These shoes feature suede upper, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides. Plus, it has plush midsole cushioning that comforts your every step.
The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost in comfort. These affordable athletic shoes include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.
Available in 27 different colors and prints, these Reebok Women's Club MEMT Sneaker are currently 26% off.
These New Balance sneakers comes in 12 different colors and has lightweight cushioning to make your feet comfortable for all-day wear.
The Adidas Ultraboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.
To get an intense workout for the day, you need shoes to give you maximum effort. The Saucony shoes get you through every mile and every rep in an exercise set to deliver a high performance.
Channel your inner tennis star with the Damyuan tennis sneakers. These shoes have awesome knit tennis fabric that makes it lightweight, comfortable, and breathable for your feet.
This minimalist sneaker has a sleek canvas upper that follows a classic retro shape, but the rawhide laces and an embroidered logo detail give the shoe a fresh look.
To save time, slip on sneakers are the best. These sneakers may seem like they're heavy shoes, but they're super lightweight and flexible. Perfect if you have to run errands all day long.
These Steve Madden sneakers are stylish and perfect to wear for any occasion.
There's nothing wrong having a good pair of the Reebok Classic Leather Shoes to add to your closet.
These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.
