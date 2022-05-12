17 Best Sandals for Men to Wear All Summer Long
With summer vacations and beach getaways on your mind, you don't want an old pair of sandals to ruin your summer plans. That's why it's the perfect time to start thinking about upgrading to a new pair of durable and comfortable sandals. There are a ton of brands and retailers to sift through, which is why we've created a list of the best sandals for men this summer.
No matter the style of sandals you're searching for, there are a ton of top-rated brands that can keep up with your summer plans. We've included some of the best sandals from Rainbow Sandals, Dr. Scholl's Shoes, Ecco, Chaco, Birkenstock and plenty of other brands in our round-up.
The best part? Everything on our list is built to last and keep you comfortable, whether you're looking for the classic leather sandal, beach slides, flip flops or water shoes. Enjoy your summer, and shop the best sandals for men below.
The Birkenstock Arizona Sandal is a classic buckle sandal that's perfect for summer. They're comfortable and durable, which makes them a great pick for casual wear and some light trail trekking.
Shop these comfortable flip flop sandals from the sustainable brand Allbirds. This summer footwear is made from sugarcane-based materials, so this footwear is biodegradable and guilt-free.
These adidas slides have a flexible footbed that massages your hardworking feet. Like a spa for your feet, they are designed for post-workout rejuvenation.
It's already flip flop season, so why not upgrade to these Dr. Scholl's Flip Flop Sandals? After all, they're made from sustainable materials, and they include built-in arch support so that you cant stay comfy all summer long.
The leather Ecco Yucatan Sandal acts as a comfortable walking sandal, thanks to its rubber outsole, traction that's made for multiple terrains and the EVA foam footbed.
The Chaco Z1 Classic Sandals are crafted with podiatrist-approved tech. The Luvseat Footbed ensures your comfort. Whereas, the rubber traction is built for various terrains (including wet surfaces).
Wear these comfortable water shoes while you're wading in the ocean all summer long. Thanks to the security strap and the EVA foam that's infused in the design, you can just slide these shoes — and you won't have to worry about losing them in the water or feeling sore after your daycation.
If you're on the market for a comfortable slide sandal, you might want to consider these slides. Not only are they waterproof, but they're designed to float. If they ever slip off your feet in the pool or ocean, they'll float right up to the surface for you to find.
These galaxy-themed Keen Newport H2 Sandals add some style to your summer footwear. With arch support, EVA foam midsoles, rubber traction and water-resistant upper material, the Keen Newport H2 Sandals are a fashionable quadruple threat.
The Chaco ZCloud includes a cushioned underfoot, so you're more comfortable while you're on summer vacation or running errands. Thanks to the traction on the rubber outsole and the adjustable strap, there are few places you can't go with these walking sandals.
These heavy-duty men's sandals from Xero Shoes make the perfect water sandal, hiking shoe and trail sandal. Plus, the Xero Drop Sole gives your feet some extra arch support to improve your stance and posture.
These leather flip flops from Rainbow Sandals are more durable than your typical flip flops, so they'll withstand multiple summer seasons.
Relax all summer in this Mephisto Shark Sandal. These leather sandals are made with breathable material (even the cushioned footbed is made with breathable leather).
Get some extra traction while you're walking along the beach thanks to the rubber outsoles on these Teva Hurricane Xlt2 Sandals. Designed as a water and sport sandal, the Hurricane Xlt2 gives you some extra sole support thanks to the EVA foam footbed.
It just wouldn't feel right to not include the Crocs Classic Clogs on a round-up about the best sandals for men. Thanks to the buoyant and easy-to-clean material, the Crocs Classic Clogs make the perfect water sandal.
Looking for some simple flip flop sandals to slide on your feet? Then try these flip flops before you finish packing for your summer vacay.
Dream Pairs offers some of the best hiking sandals on a budget. Plus, they have arch support to keep you comfortable while you navigate trails, the beach and the boardwalk.
