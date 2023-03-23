17 Bridesmaid Gifts They'll Actually Use Long After the Wedding
To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. Thankfully, you have a wedding party filled with supportive friends to help. If your bridesmaids have been helping you plan, decorate and keep your cool leading up to your wedding day, you are going to want to thank them with a gift or two to commemorate the special day. But if your brain is too packed with wedding dress fittings or the thousand other things on your wedding to-do list to think of the best bridesmaid gift ideas, don't worry. We're here to help, too.
Bring a smile to your best crew's faces with any of these thoughtful gifts, perfect for commemorating all the loving work they've put into your pre-wedding ceremonies. From the bachelorette party, engagement party and bridal shower to the big wedding day itself, your bridal party puts in a lot of time and effort into celebrating your betrothal, so gifting them a custom or personalized gift is a great way to give back and say thanks.
To help you shop, we've searched the web for unique ideas for the best bridesmaids' gifts. Odds are your best friend probably won't re-wear her bridesmaid dress (we're sorry, but it's true!), so we've put together a list of gifts your besties will be sure to use and reuse long after your special day.
Shop our top picks for bridesmaids' gifts below.
Best Bridesmaids Gifts
Are your bridesmaids staying with you to get ready with you on the morning of your wedding? Better get cute PJs for the get-ready-with-me shoot! eberjey offers a host of soft, chic lingerie, PJs, robes and more that can be worn at any part of the wedding process — from bachelorette weekend to honeymoon and everything in between. The retailer even offers discounts if you're buying for all of your bridesmaids.
If you're planning a destination wedding, then this tote would make a great carry-on bag for all of your bridesmaids. If you want to take this gift to the next level, you can always pack some smaller items in The East to West Tote to create a custom gift bag any bridesmaid or maid of honor would adore.
Make sure your bridesmaids are catching enough z's (especially good for your bachelorette weekend!) with this ultra-lush sleep mask from Alice + Olivia and Silk's collab.
This soft knit blanket from Baublebar is a unique and customizable gift for your inner circle. The blanket has a spot for the name of your choice, so each of your bridesmaids can snuggle up with a blanket of their very own.
Looking for a creative way to ask your friends to be your bridesmaid? Then this personalized gift box is an exceptional way to make your bridesmaids-to-be say yes. You can choose between varies different gift box options and sizes — there's even a gift box specifically for your maid of honor and matron of honor.
You can mix and match this Mini Jar Candle Duo with some other relaxing products to create your own spa day gift box for your friends. Give this to your friend when you ask her to be your bridesmaid or present this to your bridesmaids as a special surprise during your bridal shower.
These affordable jewelry holders can be personalized with each of your bridesmaids' names. For an extra surprise put in some adorable jewelry they can wear on your big day and for special events afterward.
They've been by your side prepping and planning, encourage them to kick back and relax with these cozy slippers.
Impress your bridesmaid with this simple bangle from Kate Spade in rose gold that'll become her go-to accessory.
This Stanley mug will come in handy for your bridesmaids the morning after the bachelorette party, after the wedding and many mornings to come. Thanks to the affordable price, you can also pair this travel mug with some coffee grounds or beans to create your own bridesmaid gift set.
Your bridesmaids can place this on their dresser and think of how much you mean to them each night when they take off their rings.
Help them prepare for your destination wedding. This custom Leatherology Passport Case is key to asking your best friend to be your maid of honor. Simply put her wedding invite and any personalized card in this passport case, then wait for her answer once she opens up this gift.
Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the chef in your wedding party. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives.
Did you meet your bridesmaids during your college years? Get each bridesmaid a set of wine glasses with their alma mater etched onto the glass for a gift she'll always treasure.
A hanging toiletry bag as a great gift idea for the bridesmaid on their way to a destination wedding. Fill it with extra travel essentials for a cool bridesmaid gift she'll use again and again.
While this beaded bag is wedding-specific, it's so cute that your bridesmaids will want to store trinkets in it over the years.
Keep everyone's drinks organized during the Bachelorette party with these personalized insulated tumblers.
