17 Fall Boots Under $50 We Can't Wait to Wear

Fall is here, but winter and the holidays are coming up fast! While that means cold weather the new season opens us up to sweater weather and we're not mad at that. As we're building our fall wardrobes, searching for cozy coats and other fall style essentials, it's important to spend some extra time on the purchase that we rely on most all autumn -- that perfect pair of fall boots.

Boot season gives us all sorts of shoes to play with. Whether it's short and chunky ankle boots, knee-high boots with heels, or reliable rain boots that can be worn on even the driest of fall afternoons, there’s a perfect pair out there for you that are also budget-friendly.

Are you looking for a pair of boots made for walking? Something with little to no heel like a chunky Chelsea boot might be right for you. Trying to channel the powerful energy of Ariana Grande all through the coming fall season, try her classic thigh-high block-heeled boots or put your own spin on it with a pair of lower block-heeled over-the-knee boots.

Whatever your style, there’s a budget-friendly boot out there for you. Here are our favorite boots under $50 that are perfect for fall.

Journee Collection Gentri Boot Zappos Journee Collection Gentri Boot The knee boot never goes out of style. This pair features a micro suede upper making it the perfect addition to any fall outfit. $70 $42 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

MIA Jody heeled booties Zappos MIA Jody heeled booties If you're in the market for a go-to boot with a bit more height to it, these heeled ankle booties might be just the pair for you. They feature a classic stacked heel, synthetic leather upper and a lug sole. $69 $50 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot Joules via Amazon Joules Wellibob Chelsea boot This rain boot is ready to take on the elements in style with their adorable doggy print and waterproof design. $38 AND UP AT AMAZON Buy Now

Journee Collection Sabrina bootie Zappos Journee Collection Sabrina bootie This textured ankle boot has just enough heel to pass for formal footwear while still being comfortable enough for everyday wear. $30 AT ZAPPOS Buy Now

