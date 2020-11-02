18 Backpack Deals From Amazon's Holiday Dash
Amazon's Holiday Dash is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!
Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Holiday Dash event, which is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection.
This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash sale including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne
cookware, kitchen appliances, activewear and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash.
The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.
This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps.
The TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack is a large rugged laptop backpack with generous pocketing.
The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns.
The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors.
This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.
This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $270 off the retail price, while supplies last.
Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear. This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.
This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.
The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.
The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.
The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has well-padded back panel for comfort.
The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps.
This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics.
This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap.
This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika.
This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack is the perfect stylish backpack for any woman. This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack comes in over 20 colors.
