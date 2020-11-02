Shopping

18 Backpack Deals From Amazon's Holiday Dash

By Amy Sheridan
vera bradley backpack
Amazon

Amazon's Holiday Dash is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Designer backpacks are on sale as part of the Amazon Holiday Dash event, which is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Fashionable and functional backpack styles from brands like Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Herschel, Nixon and Vera Bradley are on huge discount. From chic leather options to cool canvas designs, find a stylish backpack to add to your bag collection.

This is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Alo Yoga and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Holiday Dash event. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories from the Amazon Holiday Dash sale including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoesdiamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, loungewear, tie dye, kids' shoes, leggings, underwear, watches,

cookware, kitchen appliances, activewear and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, shop ET Style's selection of the best designer backpacks on sale at the Amazon Holiday Dash.

Smith Backpack
Nixon
Nixon Smith Backpack
Amazon
Smith Backpack
Nixon

The Nixon Smith Backpack has a side entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything be it school, the back roads or the streets.

REGULARLY $75

Nova Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Nova Backpack
Amazon
Nova Backpack
Herschel

This Herschel Nova Backpack is designed with dual top carrying handle straps as well as shoulder straps. 

Vert Backpack
TIMBUK2
TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack
Amazon
Vert Backpack
TIMBUK2

The TIMBUK2 Vert Backpack is a large rugged laptop backpack with generous pocketing.

REGULARLY $66.67

Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The Campus Backpack is made with signature quilted cotton in Vera Bradley's colorful patterns.

REGULARLY $115

Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Vala Backpack
Amazon
Vala Backpack
Lucky Brand

The Lucky Brand Vala Backpack is a leather backpack with adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack comes in five colors.

REGULARLY $162.90

Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel
Herschel Pop Quiz Backpack
Amazon
Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel

This trendy Herschel backpack is available in 36 different colors and patterns.

REGULARLY $74.99

Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade
New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack
Kate Spade

This Kate Spade New York Larchmont Avenue Backpack is made of imported leather, fabric lining, zip closure and adjustable shoulder straps. This backpack is $270 off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $429

Blade 30L Blackout Backpack
Oakley
Oakley Blade 30L Backpack
Amazon
Blade 30L Blackout Backpack
Oakley

Oakley's Blade 30L Backpack is super light and comfy to wear.  This Oakley backpack comes in six colors.

REGULALRY $61.94

Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch
Tory Burch Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Amazon
Gemini Link Canvas Backpack
Tory Burch

This chic Gemini Link Canvas Backpack by Tory Burch is classic and one of Amazon's best sellers.

REGULARLY $328

Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI
Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
Amazon
Voyageur Just In Case Backpack
TUMI

The TUMI Voyageur Just In Case Backpack features a double-zip entry to main compartment, a zip front pocket, atop grab handle and adjustable backpack straps. This TUMI backpack comes in four different colors, too.

Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Amazon
Signature Cotton XL Campus Backpack
Vera Bradley

The XL Campus Backpack is made from. Vera Bradley colorful quilted cotton. This backpack features two side slip pockets, a front zip pocket with hidden front horizontal pocket, main entry compartment, front compartment, laptop compartment, and a hidden back zip pocket so you can travel easily and in style.

REGULARLY $130

Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
AmazonBasics
AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
Amazon
Slim Carry On Travel Backpack
AmazonBasics

The AmazonBasics Slim Carry On Travel Backpack has a dedicated laptop sleeve and fleece-lined inside tablet pocket for transporting electronics safely. The intentionally slim backpack is fully vented and has well-padded back panel for comfort.

REGULARLY $42.25

Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff
Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack
Amazon
Alice Backpack
Rebecca Minkoff

The Rebecca Minkoff Alice Backpack is made in satin and had adjustable shoulder straps.

REGULARLY $155.66

Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction
Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Women's Chevron Quilted 15-Inch Laptop & Tablet Fashion Travel Backpack
Amazon
Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack
Kenneth Cole Reaction

This Kenneth Cole Reaction Chelsea Chevron Travel Backpack is made to carry a 15 inch laptop and tablet. With this Kenneth Cole Chelsea Chevron Backpack you can travel in style while carrying your electronics. 

LIST PRICE $59.99

Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport
JanSport Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Cool Student 15-Inch Laptop Backpack
JanSport

This stylish but durable backpack comes in a variety colors and features JanSport’s signature leather bottom, polyester lining, and an S-curve shoulder strap. 

REGULARLY $55.00

Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.
Frye and Co. Esme Backpack
Amazon
Esme Backpack
Frye and Co.

This Frye and Co backpack featuring woven leather detail and dip dye leather. This purse comes in three great colors: navy, daffodil and paprika. 

REGULARLY $198

Women's Backpack Julia
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Backpack Julia
Amazon
Women's Backpack Julia
Tommy Hilfiger

This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack is the perfect stylish backpack for any woman. This Tommy Hilfiger Julia Backpack comes in over 20 colors. 

REGULARLY $128

Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
Amazon
Genuine Leather Backpack Purse Travel Bag Upgraded 3.0
S-ZONE

