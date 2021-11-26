Who doesn’t appreciate the smell of fresh coffee in the morning (and again at noon, and sometimes again around 3 p.m.)? But there’s people who love coffee, and then there’s people who LOVE coffee. The perfect present to help your coffee-fanatic friend stay pleasantly caffeinated is easier than ever to find this Black Friday. There are many Black Friday Deals on our favorite coffee brands like Keurig, Nespresso, Breville and more.

From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to and old-fashioned French press, or coffee subscription boxes to the best coffee advent calendars the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from.

Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them.

And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one.

ET has compiled a list of gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Below is the coffee lovers gift guide for best coffee gifts this holiday season. And don't forget to check out our full list of 2021 gift guides to find just the right item for every loved one on your shopping list.

Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup. $130 $99 Buy Now

Portable Espresso Maker Food52 Portable Espresso Maker With this ultra-light device, your caffeine fix is available anywhere you might need it. Add boiling water and ground beans and voila: espresso-on-the-go. $64 Buy Now

Ember Temperature Control smart mug Ember via Amazon Ember Temperature Control smart mug For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. $130 Buy Now

Mouth The Coffee Fix Mouth Mouth The Coffee Fix Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag. $74 AND UP Buy Now

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle Nordstrom Stagg EKG Electric Kettle For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop. $189 Buy Now

Electric Coffee Bean Roaster Jiawanshun via Amazon Electric Coffee Bean Roaster Looking to take your custom coffee experience one step beyond simply grinding your own beans? It might be time to roast them yourself and pinpoint your perfect coffee roast level with this bean roasting machine. $105 Buy Now

