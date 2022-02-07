20 Top-Rated Mattresses on Amazon With the Best Reviews

It turns out that consumers have lots to say about their mattress purchases, and it's no wonder. We spend about one-third of our lives either asleep or attempting to do so, and we've never been more tired than right now as we enter year three of the pandemic, so we understand that mattresses have never been more important.

There are so many different kinds of mattresses now, that sometimes it can feel overwhelming to try and figure out what we need (and did we mention we were already tired?). Are we looking for memory foam, a spring mattress or an innerspring hybrid mattress? We know key words like hot sleeper, latex foam, comfort layer, gel-cooling and classic brands like internet favorite, Casper, but when it comes to parsing out which mattress actually stands the test of time, we've found there's no better gauge than customer reviews.

Luckily, Amazon makes all its certified user reviews public, so you can find the best Amazon mattress with all the best reviews and figure out what's going to work best for you. Amazon's reviewers are here to help with detailed reviews, so you can decide if you're looking for a mattress in a box or a classic spring bed, or if you'd prefer something else all together. No matter what kind of sleeper you are, Amazon customers are here to tell you which top-rated Amazon mattresses are their favorites. And we've done all the heavy lifting, so you don't have to sort through the thousands of reviews yourself.

Mattresses aren't just available on Amazon, though. There are also massive mattress sales going on, leading up to President's Day weekend, like this list of the best mattress-in-a-box sales going on. Or just browse ET's list of everything you might need for a good night's sleep. With our help, good rest can finally be within reach.

But first, look through some of the best-reviewed mattresses on Amazon below.

Casper Sleep Element Mattress Amazon Casper Sleep Element Mattress Sink into one of the internet's favorite mattresses. The Element from Casper is engineered to perfectly combine softness and support with a lab tested duo of AirScape perforated breathable foam, durable base foam and a body conforming top layer to relieve pressure and aches. It's so good it has Amazon's recommendation. $695 Buy Now

Novilla 12" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Novilla 12" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Whether you sleep alone or with a partner, the construction of this gel-topped foam mattress makes it so you'll never be disturbed during slumber. Sink into the four layer all-foam system and be delighted by how cool and comfortable you stay throughout the night. $366 Buy Now

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night. $474 Buy Now

Lucid 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Lucid 8" Gel Memory Foam Mattress For those looking for a firm mattress, look no further than this gel-infused hypoallergenic bamboo charcoal memory foam mattress with breathable cover. It has all the benefits of a traditional memory foam mattress with added support and cooling, ensuring a great night's sleep. $170 Buy Now

