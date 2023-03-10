Shopping

Daylight Saving Time Is Back: Here Are The 23 Best Products to Buy for a Better Night's Sleep

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep
Getty

Get your clocks ready to “spring forward” this weekend as daylight saving time arrives on Sunday, March 12. As troubled sleepers know, this one change to our nighttime schedule could put a kink in a good night's rest. And since we know how important sleep is to our health, we want to ensure you snooze peacefully despite losing an hour of z's.

Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cute pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy – we know better sleep is just around the corner. A peaceful night's sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and it's time to treat yourself.

Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is key to your physical and mental well-being. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any type of day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create your best sleep environment, so you can be well-rested even with the arrival of daylight saving time.

Mattresses and Bedding

Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a cozy mattress and extra soft linens, snoozing has never been easier.

Leesa Original Mattress
Leesa
Leesa Original Mattress

Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body.

$1,299$1,099
Downcool Large Body Pillow
Amazon
Downcool Large Body Pillow

There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night.

$30$24
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress
Cocoon by Sealy
Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress

Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back. 

$1,239$799
Molecule Duvet Cover
Molecule
Molecule Duvet Cover

Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep. 

$199
The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Awara
Awara
The Awara Natural Luxury Hybrid Mattress

With nearly $800 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag. Plus, receive a sheet set, mattress cover and cooling pillow with your purchase. 

$1,898$1,099
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket
Baloo Living
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket

Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating. 

$179
Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Bamboo Twill Sheets

Snuggle into bed with these super-soft sheets from Brooklyn Bedding, currently, 25% off while in stock using code WINTER25.

$79$59
WITH CODE WINTER25
YnM Weighted Blanket
Amazon
YnM Weighted Blanket

This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature.

$40$36
WITH COUPON

Bedtime Prep

The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are some items you may want to incorporate before bedtime. 

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor.

$123
L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil
L'Occitane
L'Occitane Lavender Essential Oil

Lavender essential oil is known for its relaxing aromatic properties. Whether you use it in an oil diffuser, add a couple of drops to your bath or on your pillow case, expect a more restful sleep. Flowers harvested from the south of France were used for this oil.

$14
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine
SNOOZ
SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine

Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep with this sleek white noise machine you can control with your phone The compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel.

$100
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle
Nordstrom
Neom Perfect Night's Sleep Candle

If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.

$39
Audible Premium Plus Subscription
Amazon
Audible Premium Plus Subscription

If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories. 

$15/MONTH

Beauty and Wellness

Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime, isn't just self-care, it can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.

SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies
Amazon
SILKIE x4 Set 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Skinny Scrunchies

You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage. 

$20
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night
HUM Nutrition
HUM Nutrition Mighty Night

According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.

$40
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Brooklinen
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level.

$69$55
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask
Amazon
Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby. 

$20$10

Pajamas and Loungewear

If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.

BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas
Nordstrom
BedHead Pajamas Stretch Organic Cotton Pajamas

Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. You can get the fun print seen here or two other equally amusing patterns. 

$120
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women
Amazon
LilySilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pajamas for Women

Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.

$189
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set
Lunya
Lunya Washable Silk Tee Set

Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and is offered in a gorgeous vibrant red. The shorts and cropped top are a great option for hot sleepers. 

$198
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home
Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress

The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles is one that fits the bill.

$150
SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe
SKIMS
SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe

Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated velour robe – which is available in sizes XXS to 4X.

$128$90

