Daylight Saving Time Is Back: Here Are The 23 Best Products to Buy for a Better Night's Sleep
Get your clocks ready to “spring forward” this weekend as daylight saving time arrives on Sunday, March 12. As troubled sleepers know, this one change to our nighttime schedule could put a kink in a good night's rest. And since we know how important sleep is to our health, we want to ensure you snooze peacefully despite losing an hour of z's.
Perhaps it's time to invest in a new mattress, or maybe you're interested in upgrading to quality bedding. From cute pajamas and loungewear to nightly beauty products and sleep-focused aromatherapy – we know better sleep is just around the corner. A peaceful night's sleep has never felt more possible than with these incredible products, and it's time to treat yourself.
Like exercise, a good skincare routine and healthier eating habits, getting restful sleep is key to your physical and mental well-being. To help you gear up for your best sleep yet, we've pulled together the products to make the most of your shut-eye. That way, after a long and exhausting day (or any type of day for that matter), you'll be snoozing the moment you hit the sheets. Scroll down for products to help you sleep and create your best sleep environment, so you can be well-rested even with the arrival of daylight saving time.
Mattresses and Bedding
Good sleep all starts with your bedding basics. With a cozy mattress and extra soft linens, snoozing has never been easier.
Get the Original Leesa queen mattress at a $200 discount right now. The memory foam mattress adapts to your shape, relieving pressure from the body.
There are standard pillows, and then there are body pillows. Wrap yourself around Downcool's soft and breathable pillow to get the most out of your night.
Whether you're recovering from jet lag or sleep deprivation caused by occasional insomnia, Cocoon by Sealy's memory foam mattress may help you get a good, deep sleep every night without any discomfort to your back.
Grab this ultra-luxurious duvet cover in calming colors like cool white, powder blue and cloud grey for a zen night's sleep.
With nearly $800 of savings, Awara's hybrid latex, wool and cotton mattress is all luxury without the hefty price tag. Plus, receive a sheet set, mattress cover and cooling pillow with your purchase.
Thanks to the cool cotton fabric and glass microbead fill, Baloo Living's quilted weighted blanket will help you fall asleep faster without overheating.
Snuggle into bed with these super-soft sheets from Brooklyn Bedding, currently, 25% off while in stock using code WINTER25.
This 15-pound blanket is heavy enough to effectively calm your body but it's also made for the utmost breathability to help regulate your body temperature.
Bedtime Prep
The right nightly routine can lull you into a faster sleep. Here are some items you may want to incorporate before bedtime.
Level up your at-home environment with a sleek essential oil diffuser. It uses essential oils such as chamomile or lavender to fill your bedroom with a calming scent that can help with sleep issues. Plus, it doubles as good-looking room decor.
Lavender essential oil is known for its relaxing aromatic properties. Whether you use it in an oil diffuser, add a couple of drops to your bath or on your pillow case, expect a more restful sleep. Flowers harvested from the south of France were used for this oil.
Give yourself the soothing sounds of white noise for better sleep with this sleek white noise machine you can control with your phone The compact design makes it portable so you can get your beauty sleep even when you travel.
If you're looking for ways to regulate your circadian rhythm with out sleep medicine like melatonin, prep your body for a night of deep and healthy sleep with NEOM's aromatherapy candle. It features a blend of 19 essential oils that'll help you ease into your REM cycle.
If you love to listen to a good audiobook before bed, a subscription to Amazon's Audible will open up your pre-sleep world to a virtually infinite number of options for your bedtime stories.
Beauty and Wellness
Tying up your hair and slathering on lotion at nighttime, isn't just self-care, it can relax you and put your mind at ease before diving into bed.
You don't want to damage your hair by putting it up in a regular ponytail holder. Rest easy and switch to the gentle and silky scrunchies for staying power without breakage.
According to HUM Nutrition, you can boost your skin's cell turnover and tone while your body rests with the help of HUM's vegan sleep supplement.
For those who have sensitive skin, or anyone who wants restful sleep with the feeling of luxury, this mulberry silk pillowcase will elevate your nights to a whole new level.
With over 69,000 reviews and a 4.5-out-of-5-star rating on Amazon, this eye mask is sure to help you sleep like a baby.
Pajamas and Loungewear
If your bedtime clothing isn't soft and cozy, it could keep you tossing and turning all night. Slip into these relaxing garments before bed for a better night's rest.
Made from 93% cotton, these pajamas are breathable and stretchy for a peaceful night's sleep. You can get the fun print seen here or two other equally amusing patterns.
Down to splurge on something ultra-luxurious? This adorable pajama set is made from 100% mulberry silk.
Soft and silky, this pajama set is sophisticated and is offered in a gorgeous vibrant red. The shorts and cropped top are a great option for hot sleepers.
The only thing better than a pretty dress is one that's cozy enough to wear in and out of the house — and better yet, one you can sleep in. And Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress with its elasticated smocked details and romantic ruffles is one that fits the bill.
Kim Kardashian's loungewear and shapewear line keeps churning out pieces that are too good to pass up, including this sophisticated velour robe – which is available in sizes XXS to 4X.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Brooklinen's Sleep Week Sale to Save On Bedding Essentials
The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers
The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget
The Best Spring Mattress Sales and Deals to Shop Now
Save Up to $300 On a Better Night's Sleep at the Avocado Mattress Sale
Save Big On Best-Selling Mattresses and Sleep Bundles at Casper's Sale
Save Up to $700 on Nolah Mattresses During This Early Sleep Week Sale