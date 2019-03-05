The 2019 CMA Fest lineup has arrived!



The massive Nashville, Tennessee, gathering, which runs from June 6-9, is shaping up to be the country music event to beat this year.



The multi-stage, 4-day extravaganza will feature some industry greats nightly at Nissan Stadium including Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Rascal Flatts and Thomas Rhett and more.

Although the yearly event aims to put country music's best and brightest on display, the Country Music Association also works to highlight the importance of music education. Proceeds from CMA Fest will benefit music programs across the country.



Artists performing on the Chevy Riverfront Stage include: Thousand Horses, Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen, Danielle Bradbery, Lee Brice, Easton Corbin, Jordan Davis, Devin Dawson, Gavin DeGraw and more.

Last but certainly not least is the Budweiser Forever Country Stage where fans can catch such acts as Keith Anderson, Deana Carter, John Carter Cash, Joe Diffie, George Ducas, Ricky Skaggs, Kiefer Sutherland, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Rita Wilson and more.

CMA Fest is't just the longest-running country music festival in the world, it's also listed as one of Billboard's top 10 Best Country Music Festivals. The enormous gathering floods Nashville with attendees from all 50 states, a well as guests from dozens of international countries.



