2019 Golden Globes Announces New Major TV Award

Surprise!

At the start of the 2019 Golden Globe Awards nominations early Thursday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association made a major announcement about next year's show.

Noting that "we find ourselves in the golden age of television," a "prestigious new award" will be added to recognize those who work medium. Similar to the annual Cecil B. DeMille Award, an honoree will be chosen in the television field and gifted this new, unnamed award. Described as the "first special achievement award of its kind," the 2019 honoree will be announced along with the Cecil B. DeMille honoree in the next few days.

Last year's Cecil B. DeMille Award honor went to Oprah Winfrey, whose passionate speech quickly went viral.

Also on Thursday morning, this year's nominees were announced. Leslie Mann, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Christian Slater read off the nominees in a live broadcast.

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards air Jan. 6 on NBC. This year's hosts are Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh.

For more on the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg to Host 2019 Golden Globes

2019 Golden Globe Nominations: How to Watch

2019 Golden Globes Predictions: 10 Nominations We Want to See

Related Gallery