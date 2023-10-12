As the awards season landscape began to get back on track following several years of pandemic-related delays and changes, the 2023 season seemed to be back on track. However, due to the now-settled WGA Strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, many shows are facing an uncertain fate.

However, erring on the side of optimism, many shows are still marching on, steadfastly determined to go on as planned, if at all possible.

Music awards shows -- including the GRAMMY Awards and the Billboard Music Awards -- have been less impacted by the strikes, and are scheduled to go on as planned. Meanwhile, film and TV-based awards shows could be at risk of rescheduling, but for now are moving forward.

Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

CMA Awards

When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023

Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and will broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

What to Know: Lainey Wilson leads the way for this year's pack of CMA Awards nominees. with Jelly Roll, Luke Combs and HARDY also among the top contenders. Wilson leads this year's list with nine nominations, including several top honors. She's up for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year for her song, "Heart Like A Truck," as well as Album of the Year for Bell Bottom Country. The Yellowstone star is also double nominated in the Musical Event of the Year category for her collaborations with Jelly Roll ("Save Me") and HARDY ("wait in the truck.") The latter is also up for Music Video of the Year and Single of the Year.

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are set to host the show, where Combs will defend his title as reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, facing off against Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Wilson.

Golden Globes

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024

Where: The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

What to Know: Despite the Hollywood Foreign Press Association coming to an end in June, the famous show long hosted and organized by the press group is set to continue. Dick Clark productions is still set to produce, although no broadcast partner has yet been announced. There are still a lot of questions regarding the show and it's future. Nominations are set to be announced in December.

Primetime Emmy Awards

When: Jan. 15, 2024

Where: Peacock Theater at LA Live in Los Angeles, California.

What to Know: After the show -- which was originally set to air on Sept. 18 -- was postponed to January, it was also announced the Emmys will not be live and will instead be filmed over two consecutive nights -- Saturday, Jan. 6, and Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 -- before the Jan. 15 airdate.

The show's nominees are still those first announced in July. Succession leads the pack, earning 27 nominations for its fourth and final season on HBO -- the most of any show this year -- while comedy favorites like ABC's Abbott Elementary and Ted Lasso on Apple TV+ earned an equally impressive number of nods, with 7 and 21, respectively.

Academy Awards

When: Sunday, March 10

Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC

What to Know: Not much is set in stone at this point, apart from the date. No host has been officially announced, although many people predict that Jimmy Kimmel will be asked to return once again. Nominees will be officially announced on Jan. 23.

Full Calendar

NOVEMBER 2023



Nov. 8: CMA Awards

Nov. 10: Grammy Awards nominations announced

Nov. 27: Gotham Awards

DECEMBER 2023



Dec. 3: Kennedy Center Honors

Dec. 11: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 16: Asian American Awards

JANUARY 2024



Jan. 4: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jan. 6: HCA Film awards

Jan. 7: Golden Globes

Jan. 8: HCA TV Awards

Jan. 9: Governors Awards

Jan. 10: SAG Awards nominations announced

Jan. 11: National Board of Review Awards Gala

Jan. 12: AFI Awards

Jan. 14: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 15: Primetime Emmy Awards

Jan. 23: Oscar nominations announced

FEBRUARY 2024



Feb. 4: Grammy Awards

Feb. 18: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 18: Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

Feb. 24: SAG Awards

Feb. 24: Society Of Camera Operators Awards

Feb. 25: Film Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 25: Producers Guild Awards

MARCH 2024



March 2: CAS Awards

March 3: ASC Awards

March 10: Academy Awards

APRIL 2024

Apr. 14: Olivier Awards

JUNE 2024



June 16: Tony Awards

