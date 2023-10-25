The 2023 Country Music Awards already has a star-studded lineup of the industry's top artists. On Wednesday it was announced that this year's CMAs would feature performances by Luke Bryan, Jelly Roll, K. Michelle, Little Big Town, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, and Lainey Wilson.

It marks the first performance from five-time nominee Jelly Roll, who will open the show with his song, "Need a Favor." Bryan will perform a medley in honor of his 30 no. 1 singles, which will include snippets from "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," "One Margarita," "That's My Kind of Night," "Play It Again," and "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)." As for Stapleton, he will perform his song, "White House," and Wilson, who is the most nominated artist of this year's show, will perform her song, "Wildflowers and Wild Horses."

Additionally, Jelly Roll and K.Michelle will perform "Love Can Build a Bridge," while Tucker and Little Big Town will perform her song, "Delta Down."

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Old Dominion and Moroney will perform "Can't Break Up Now," and Pearce will take to the stage to belt out "We Don't Fight Anymore" with Stapleton.

Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks, and tickets for the show are now on sale.

The 2023 Country Music Awards, hosted by Bryan and retired NFL pro Peyton Manning, will be broadcasted live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and available the next day on Hulu.

