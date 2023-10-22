The 2023 MLB postseason is in full swing with both the ALCS and NLCS down to the wire. This year's American League Championship Series features a first-ever intrastate rivalry between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. Meanwhile, the National League Championship Series pits the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Astros and Phillies currently lead their series at 3-2, which means Game 6 could determine which two of the four teams will claim a spot in the 2023 World Series. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs live at home, including the full TV schedule and game times for both the ALCS and NLCS.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs Online

The ALCS is airing on FOX and FS1 while the NLCS is airing on TBS. If you don't have cable, the most cost-effective way to watch the 2023 MLB playoffs is through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TBS down to just $20, the Blue package with FOX and FS1 to $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the MLB postseason's top games.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Playoffs for Free

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have every channel you'll need to watch the ALCS, NLCS and MLB World Series. Fubo comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial, so you could sign up to watch all three days' worth of baseball games.

With Fubo's seven-day free trial, you would be able to sign up now and watch all of this week's Astros vs. Rangers and Phillies vs. Diamondbacks games at no cost.

2023 ALCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Astros vs. Rangers in ALCS. Houston hosted Games 1 and 2. The games then shifted to the Globe Life Field in Arlington for Games 3, 4 and 5. Games 6 and 7 would then be played in Houston.

All times Central Standard Time.

Game 1: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 15, 7:15 p.m. CST

Game 2: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 16, 3:37 p.m. CST

Game 3: Astros vs. Rangers, Wednesday, October 18, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 4: Astros vs. Rangers, Thursday, October 19, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 5: Astros vs. Rangers, Friday, October 20, 4:07 p.m. CST

Game 6: Rangers vs. Astros, Sunday, October 22, 7:03 p.m. CST

Game 7: Rangers vs. Astros, Monday, October 23, 7:03 p.m. CST

2023 NLCS Schedule

Here is the schedule for the Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in NLCS. The first two games were played at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and Game 3 and Game 4 are at Chase Field in Phoenix.

All times Eastern Standard Time.

Game 1: Arizona at Philadelphia, Monday, October 16, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 2: Arizona at Philadelphia, Tuesday, October 17, 7:07 p.m. EST

Game 3: Philadelphia at Arizona, Thursday, October 19, 4:07 p.m. EST

Game 4: Philadelphia at Arizona, Friday, October 20, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 5: Philadelphia at Arizona, Saturday, October 21, 8:07 p.m. EST

Game 6: Arizona at Philadelphia, Monday, October 23, 5:07 p.m. EST

Game 7: Arizona at Philadelphia, Tuesday, October 24, 8:07 p.m. EST

