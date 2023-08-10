2023 NFL Preseason, Week 1: How to Watch the Games Online Without Cable and Full Schedule
Football is officially back. The Browns and Jets kicked off the 2023 NFL preseason festivities last week with the Hall of Fame Game and now we're entering Week 1 today with the Texans vs. Patriots and the Vikings vs. Seahawks. While the NFL regular season doesn't start until Thursday, September 7, all 32 teams in the league play three weeks worth of exhibition games to build up the excitement.
Preseason games have a slightly different broadcasting system than regular season games, so here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2023 NFL Preseason at home. Keep reading for the full preseason schedule and where to stream NFL games online this year.
How to Watch 2023 NFL Preseason Games Online
For the most part, NFL preseason games air on each football team’s local TV affiliate network or the NFL Network. In 2023, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and Amazon Prime Video will also nationally broadcast one game each this month.
While you’ll need a TV plan with NFL Network or an NFL+ subscription to get the most live coverage, a good live TV streaming service like Fubo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV will let you stream most of the 2023 NFL preseason at home.
FuboTV
With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have nearly every channel you'll need to watch the NFL preseason and regular season. Every preseason game broadcast nationally or on NFL Network will also be available to stream on Fubo, which comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage and a seven-day free trial.
FuboTV gives you access to NFL Network, ESPN, Fox, ABC, CBS for watching NFL preseason livestreams and over 100 more live channels.
Sling TV
One of the most affordable ways to watch the 2023 NFL Preseason live is with Sling TV. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to just $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups and FIFA Women's World Cup.
With its Orange + Blue Tier plan, Sling TV offers access to local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available), plus ESPN. Right now, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV for just $30.
Hulu + Live TV
Along with access to all the regular Hulu content, ESPN+, and Disney Plus, Hulu + Live TV includes local channels, NFL Network, and ESPN as well as a huge lineup of other live TV channels such as FOX and FS1. Unlimited DVR storage is also included with your subscription.
With Hulu + Live TV you’ll get over 85 live channels plus Hulu’s entire streaming library now with access to Disney+ and ESPN+.
2023 NFL Preseason Full Schedule
Hall of Fame Game
Thursday, August 3
Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8 p.m. (NBC)
Week 1
Thursday, August 10
- Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.
- Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 11
- Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
- New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.
- Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.
- Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 12
- Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.
- New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.
- Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 13
- Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.
Week 2
Thursday, August 17
- Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, August 18
- Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
- Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.
- Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.
- Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.
- Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.
- New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.
- Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.
- Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.
Sunday, August 20
- New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, August 21
- Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 3
Thursday, August 24
- Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
- Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)
Friday, August 25
- Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)
- New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.
- Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.
Saturday, August 26
- Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.
- Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.
- Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.
- Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
- New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.
- Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.
- Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.
- Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
- Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.
- Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.
Sunday, August 27
- Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)
