21 Black-Owned Businesses to Shop on Amazon to Celebrate Juneteenth 2022
Juneteenth is just weeks away — which makes June (as well as every other month in the year) a great month to celebrate Black business owners. This holiday -- named for and celebrated on June 19th — commemorates the true ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has come a long way and 2022 makes the second year of being recognized as an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law. .
Just months ago in February, Amazon has honored Black History Month by showcasing dozens of Black-owned businesses. From beauty brands like Lip Bar to Design Essentials, card games like Black Card Revoked more, Amazon hosts a ton of unique Black-owned brands in lifestyle and beauty with products that can help maintain our health and wellness.
Since the pandemic started, independent brands have faced countless challenges. In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and the community's professional success, thus it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You could tell your friends about a new Black-owned brand you love, or you could place an order for a new Black-owned business you found. You could even support a business by retweeting its latest launch. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the support going today and beyond.
Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 20 Black-owned businesses on Amazon to celebrate Juneteenth that we think you'll enjoy. We will also periodically update this article as we discover more Black-owned businesses on Amazon.
Browse Lifestyle Brands
The fifth edition of the popular trivia card game that was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things. These cards celebrates Black American culture and is perfect for those summer game-nights and also make a great gift.
Coffee meets community impact with this coffee brand. For every purchase, BLK & Bold donates a part of their profits to eradicate youth homelessness.
Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws. These environmentally-friendly straws are 8-inches long, so they're perfect for a standard-sized glass. Each package comes with 100 sugarcane straws, so you definitely get your money's worth.
It's not a BBQ meal without some sauces. Grab this variety pack, featuring the mild and sweet-hot Capital City Mambo Sauce.
If you're looking for a new decadent ground coffee, check out Chicago French Press' Maple Pecan Ground Coffee. It's a medium roast, so it maintains a stronger flavor than other roasts, so you can really enjoy the intense flavors in this maple pecan coffee. These specific coffee beans are produced in Peru using fair trade practices.
If you hate mixing your own spicy ketchup whenever you sit down to enjoy fries, a burger or anything else, then this Hot and Spicy Ketchup by CharBoy's might be perfect for you. Plus, it's low on sodium, gluten-free and it doesn't contain any corn syrup.
If you love scribbling out notes whenever you're brainstorming, this Portable Dry Erase Board Kit by Hey You Signs could be your solution to cutting down your paper use. The kit comes with a foldable and portable dry erase board, a microfiber erase cloth, four different colors of dry erase markers and a plastic container to hold everything. Plus, the portable dry erase board comes with its own handle so you can easily carry it around.
This vitamin tea pack contains a pack of 12 iced teas of ginger and peach. If you struggle to get your daily vitamins in your meals, these vitamin-infused teas will help you get your daily dose of vitamins.
This is the first sweet potato BBQ sauce, and it definitely makes sense. After all, BBQ typically balances sweet and spicy. Other BBQ sauces use brown sugar, ketchup, molasses, honey or a combination of those ingredients to sweeten the sauce. Whereas, Kyvan uses sweet potatoes and honey to give the brand's BBQ sauce just the right amount of sweetness.
Splattmatt's Suctioned Placemat is a unique way for your kids and toddlers to enjoy playtime, arts and crafts and even a meal without making a big mess. The suction of the mat keeps it in place, so you can just focus on playtime with your kids.
This bright yellow pet bed is made for dogs and other pets 20 pounds and under. The Valencia Key pet bed is made from a soft fuzzy fabric, and it almost looks like a piece of home decor. Plus, you can unzip the pet bed and wash the exterior on a gentle cycle in your washing machine.
Shop Beauty Brands
The highly rated hair care line that is perfect for all hair types and textures. Their sulfate and alcohol free formula ensures not to strip your hair. This shampoo can be used daily to soften the hair for easy detangling.
The lipstick brand that not only feels great on your lips, but also looks great on all complexions. You might've seen this brand on ABC's "Shark Tank".
Bolden's Glow Hydrating Face Mask is formulated for all skin types, even sensitive skin. With ingredients like Aloe Vera, the face mask soothes and repairs inflamed and dry skin. Other ingredients, such as Centella Asiatica extract, promote collagen production to reduce the signs of aging like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles.
This vegan lip topper is cruelty-free and paraben-free. With 7 different shades, you can find the perfect tint to layer on top of your favorite lipstick. The glossy formula has a smoothening effect on your lips to keep them hydrated and looking great. By the way, Mented Cosmetics also earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List.
Shea butter is a multi-faceted product. You can use it to moisturize nearly every part of your body, and it has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. So, it's perfect for acne-prone skin. Mother's Shea by Eu'Genia shea butter also comes in a beautiful metal tin.
Hair Rules Kinky Curling Cream is made for nourishing and styling curly hair. Thanks to the wheat protein in the formula, this curling cream hydrates curls and minimalizes shrinkage. Since this product is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, you don't have to worry about unnecessary ingredients aggravating and drying out your scalp and hair. Plus, the brand is cruelty-free.
This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. In fact, this serum will help prevent breakouts because of its marula oil. Marula oil is a hydrating oil that doesn't leave behind a greasy film, and its anti-inflammatory properties help heal your blemishes and dry cracked skin.
A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to clean yourself. Whether you use it dry or wet, it's a great addition to your exfoliation routine.
The Makeup Bullet's Finger Sponges are a beauty tool to blend out your foundation and any other liquid makeup products. They fit right on top of your finger tips, so you can technically still use your fingers to apply your base makeup. But this way, you get more even coverage with a flawless finish.
If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you. The case holds up to three pairs of eyelashes. It also comes with a mirror, so you can put this storage case in your purse and pop on a pair of lashes whenever you might need to host an impromptu Zoom meeting.
