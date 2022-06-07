Juneteenth is just weeks away — which makes June (as well as every other month in the year) a great month to celebrate Black business owners. This holiday -- named for and celebrated on June 19th — commemorates the true ending of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth has come a long way and 2022 makes the second year of being recognized as an official federal holiday after President Joe Biden signed the bill into law. .

Just months ago in February, Amazon has honored Black History Month by showcasing dozens of Black-owned businesses. From beauty brands like Lip Bar to Design Essentials, card games like Black Card Revoked more, Amazon hosts a ton of unique Black-owned brands in lifestyle and beauty with products that can help maintain our health and wellness.

Since the pandemic started, independent brands have faced countless challenges. In addition to the financial struggles small businesses face, systemic racism still impacts the Black community and the community's professional success, thus it's important to uplift Black-owned businesses whenever you can. You could tell your friends about a new Black-owned brand you love, or you could place an order for a new Black-owned business you found. You could even support a business by retweeting its latest launch. Regardless of how you support Black-owned businesses, it's important to keep the support going today and beyond.

Ahead, ET has crafted a list of products from 20 Black-owned businesses on Amazon to celebrate Juneteenth that we think you'll enjoy. We will also periodically update this article as we discover more Black-owned businesses on Amazon.

Browse Lifestyle Brands

Black Card Revoked 5 Amazon Black Card Revoked 5 The fifth edition of the popular trivia card game that was part of Oprah's 2020 Favorite Things. These cards celebrates Black American culture and is perfect for those summer game-nights and also make a great gift. $20 Buy Now

BLK & Bold Amazon BLK & Bold Coffee meets community impact with this coffee brand. For every purchase, BLK & Bold donates a part of their profits to eradicate youth homelessness. $26 Buy Now

Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws Amazon Bionex Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws Bionex's Biodegradable Sugarcane Straws are a sustainable single-use alternative to single-use plastic straws. These environmentally-friendly straws are 8-inches long, so they're perfect for a standard-sized glass. Each package comes with 100 sugarcane straws, so you definitely get your money's worth. $10 $9 Buy Now

Chicago French Press Maple Pecan Ground Coffee Amazon Chicago French Press Maple Pecan Ground Coffee If you're looking for a new decadent ground coffee, check out Chicago French Press' Maple Pecan Ground Coffee. It's a medium roast, so it maintains a stronger flavor than other roasts, so you can really enjoy the intense flavors in this maple pecan coffee. These specific coffee beans are produced in Peru using fair trade practices. $17 Buy Now

Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit Amazon Hey You! Signs Portable Dry Erase Board Kit If you love scribbling out notes whenever you're brainstorming, this Portable Dry Erase Board Kit by Hey You Signs could be your solution to cutting down your paper use. The kit comes with a foldable and portable dry erase board, a microfiber erase cloth, four different colors of dry erase markers and a plastic container to hold everything. Plus, the portable dry erase board comes with its own handle so you can easily carry it around. $45 Buy Now

Kyvan Foods Sweet Potato BBQ Sauce Amazon Kyvan Foods Sweet Potato BBQ Sauce This is the first sweet potato BBQ sauce, and it definitely makes sense. After all, BBQ typically balances sweet and spicy. Other BBQ sauces use brown sugar, ketchup, molasses, honey or a combination of those ingredients to sweeten the sauce. Whereas, Kyvan uses sweet potatoes and honey to give the brand's BBQ sauce just the right amount of sweetness. $15 Buy Now

Valencia Key Unconditional Love Pet Bed Amazon Valencia Key Unconditional Love Pet Bed This bright yellow pet bed is made for dogs and other pets 20 pounds and under. The Valencia Key pet bed is made from a soft fuzzy fabric, and it almost looks like a piece of home decor. Plus, you can unzip the pet bed and wash the exterior on a gentle cycle in your washing machine. $75 Buy Now

Shop Beauty Brands

Design Essentials Honey Creme Conditioning Shampoo Amazon Design Essentials Honey Creme Conditioning Shampoo The highly rated hair care line that is perfect for all hair types and textures. Their sulfate and alcohol free formula ensures not to strip your hair. This shampoo can be used daily to soften the hair for easy detangling. $28 $23 Buy Now

Bolden Glow Hydrating and Moisturizing Face Mask Amazon Bolden Glow Hydrating and Moisturizing Face Mask Bolden's Glow Hydrating Face Mask is formulated for all skin types, even sensitive skin. With ingredients like Aloe Vera, the face mask soothes and repairs inflamed and dry skin. Other ingredients, such as Centella Asiatica extract, promote collagen production to reduce the signs of aging like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles. $20 Buy Now

Mented Cosmetics Long Lasting Vegan Lipstick Gloss Topper Amazon Mented Cosmetics Long Lasting Vegan Lipstick Gloss Topper This vegan lip topper is cruelty-free and paraben-free. With 7 different shades, you can find the perfect tint to layer on top of your favorite lipstick. The glossy formula has a smoothening effect on your lips to keep them hydrated and looking great. By the way, Mented Cosmetics also earned a spot on Oprah's Favorite Things List. $15 Buy Now

Hair Rules Kinky Curling Cream Amazon Hair Rules Kinky Curling Cream Hair Rules Kinky Curling Cream is made for nourishing and styling curly hair. Thanks to the wheat protein in the formula, this curling cream hydrates curls and minimalizes shrinkage. Since this product is free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates, you don't have to worry about unnecessary ingredients aggravating and drying out your scalp and hair. Plus, the brand is cruelty-free. $34 Buy Now

Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum Amazon Angie Watts Hydrating Facial Serum This vegan and cruelty-free face serum is non-comedogenic, which means it won't clog your pores. In fact, this serum will help prevent breakouts because of its marula oil. Marula oil is a hydrating oil that doesn't leave behind a greasy film, and its anti-inflammatory properties help heal your blemishes and dry cracked skin. $30 Buy Now

Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush Amazon Live By Being Premium Dry Brushing Body Brush A dry brush is a great way to get rid of any dry skin, unclog pores and improve circulation. If you add a bit of water and soap, you can also use your Live By Being body brush to clean yourself. Whether you use it dry or wet, it's a great addition to your exfoliation routine. $18 Buy Now

The Makeup Bullet HiDef Cosmetic Finger Sponge 3-Pack Amazon The Makeup Bullet HiDef Cosmetic Finger Sponge 3-Pack The Makeup Bullet's Finger Sponges are a beauty tool to blend out your foundation and any other liquid makeup products. They fit right on top of your finger tips, so you can technically still use your fingers to apply your base makeup. But this way, you get more even coverage with a flawless finish. $25 Buy Now

Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case Amazon Eva Jane False Eyelash Storage Case If you love wearing false eyelashes but have the habit of misplacing them, this False Eyelash Storage Case by Eva Jane was made for you. The case holds up to three pairs of eyelashes. It also comes with a mirror, so you can put this storage case in your purse and pop on a pair of lashes whenever you might need to host an impromptu Zoom meeting. $13 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support Now

40 Black-Owned Fashion & Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always

Black Joy Streaming Guide -- Movies & TV Shows Celebrating Black Life

Juneteenth 2022: What the Holiday Represents and How to Celebrate

How to Watch the Best Black Sitcoms From the ‘90s & Early ‘00s

The Best Movies to Watch on Disney Plus for Black History Month

Father's Day Gift Guide 2022: What to Gift Dad This Year