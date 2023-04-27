With nicer weather here, if you're like us, you're shopping for spring dresses and other spring wardrobe essentials like maxi dresses. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of spring dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest spring styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a spring wedding or formal event, or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

ET has put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon. Therefore, you don't have to waste time on solid colors if you're looking for a floral maxi dress or one with a puff sleeve if you're looking for an effortless strapless style. We even found spring dresses with pockets, long sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out ET's favorite spring styles and shop the best maxi dresses on Amazon right now.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 15 Most Popular Spring Dresses Under $50 at Amazon to Shop Now

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The 10 Best Spring Dresses With Pockets to Shop on Amazon

The Best Spring Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100

Get 25% Off Khloe Kardashian's Good American Jeans, Dresses and More

40 Best Spring-Ready Amazon Fashion Finds from Jackets to Swimsuits

Shop the 25 Best Skincare and Beauty Products on Amazon

We Found Taylor Swift's Shoes — And They're Available on Amazon

Adidas Ultraboost Running Shoes Are More Than 50% Off at Amazon Now

Emily Ratajkowski's Favorite Snail Mucin Serum Is On Sale Now

16 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget