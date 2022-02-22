27 Groomsmen and Bridesmaid Gifts They'll Use Even After the Wedding

To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. Thankfully, you have a wedding party filled with supportive friends. Your bridesmaids and groomsmen have been helping you plan, decorate and keep your cool — that's why you want to thank them with a gift or two before your special day.

Whether you're getting married this spring or later this year, it's never too early to find the best gifts for your wedding party. The bridal shower, bachelor party, bachelorette party, engagement party and any other pre-wedding ceremonies are mostly all about the betrothed. You might be planning a groomsmen getaway or a retreat for your bridesmaids before the big day, but giving the perfect gift is a great way for your wedding party to look back and remember your special day.

To help you shop amidst wedding planning, we've picked out some unique gift ideas for groomsmen and perfect gifts for bridesmaids. From Wool Dwellers from the eco-friendly brand Allbirds to an IPA Beer Brewing Kit, ET has several gift options for your entire wedding party.

Shop our top picks for groomsmen and bridesmaids gifts below.

Shop Groomsmen Gifts

Coach Passport Case Coach Coach Passport Case Planning a destination wedding? Then, this Coach Passport Case is key to asking your best friend to be your best man. Simply put his wedding invite and any personalized card in this passport case, then wait for his answer once he opens up this gift. $95 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Need a bigger ticket item for your best man, or do you just want to spoil all your groomsmen? Well then, these Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones are the perfect option. $150 $110 Buy Now

Polished Steel Pocket Multi-Tool Kit Amazon Polished Steel Pocket Multi-Tool Kit Everyone loves a pocket-sized multi-faceted took kit. After all, you never know when you'll need to tighten a screw or extract a splinter. But we know your groomsmen will be grateful for this gift whenever they need a tool in a pinch. $25 Buy Now

Brightland The Duo Brightland Brightland The Duo Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the chef in your wedding party. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives. $74 Buy Now

Allbirds Wool Dwellers Allbirds Allbirds Wool Dwellers The Allbirds Wool Dwellers are a comfortable and warm slipper. Your groomsmen will be thankful for this environmentally-friendly gift, especially when they struggle to get ready for the morning. $68 Buy Now

Browse Bridesmaids Presents

Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace Gorjana Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace A simple alphabet necklace makes a sweet customizable gift for your bridesmaid. Plus, you can get 2 Wilder Alphabet Necklaces for just $108, which helps you save a bit on your wedding party gifts. $60 Buy Now

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker Uncommon Goods Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker You've probably heard of kegerators. This Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker is essentially a kegerator but for cold brew coffee -- and it would make a luxury gift for your all your bridesmaids or an extra special gift for just your maid of honor. $219 Buy Now

Beis Travel The Canvas Tote Beis Travel Beis Travel The Canvas Tote If you're planning a destination wedding, then this canvas tote would make a great carry-on bag for all of your bridesmaids. If you want to take this gift to the next level, you can always pack some smaller items in The Canvas Tote to create a custom gift bag any bridesmaid or maid of honor would adore. $98 Buy Now

Kitsch Satin Sleep Set Amazon Kitsch Satin Sleep Set Look out for your bridesmaids' hair and skin health with this satin sleep set. The set includes a satin pillowcase, satin sleep eye mask, as well as a satin scrunchie. $36 Buy Now

K. Hall Designs Milk Starter Bundle K. Hall Designs K. Hall Designs Milk Starter Bundle Looking for a gift box for your bridesmaids and maid of honor? Then, this Milk Starter Bundle is perfect. While it isn't physically packed away in a box, this selfcare bundle will give your besties a spa day from the comfort of their own home. the K. Hall Designs Bundle from West Elm contains coconut and vanilla-scented soap, lotion and candle. The soap and lotion will leave your skin as smooth as milk. $91 Buy Now

Stained Glass Houseplant Uncommon Goods Stained Glass Houseplant The Stained Glasses Houseplant from Uncommon Goods is the perfect present for your bridesmaids who don't have a green thumb. This faux-flora is a unique way to decorate their homes. $50 Buy Now

Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo Voluspa Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo You can mix and match this Mini Jar Candle Duo with some other relaxing products to create your own spa day gift box for your friends. Give this to your friend when you ask her to be your bridesmaid or present this to your bridesmaids a special surprise during your bridal shower. After all, what bridesmaid would expect a present during your bridal shower? $38 Buy Now

Vinebox Interesting Grapes Vinebox Vinebox Interesting Grapes If you're in need of a drinkable gift idea, consider this Vinebox gift set that includes various flavors of wines. From dark reds to white wines, Interesting Grapes is a great gift for any wine lover. $45 Buy Now

Terrace Folding Frames in Brass Terrace Terrace Folding Frames in Brass These Terrace Floating Frames at West Elm are a functional piece of home decor. If your bridesmaids put a photograph or piece of art in the frames, it will appear as though the image is floating. $69 $45 Buy Now

