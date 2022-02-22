Shopping

27 Groomsmen and Bridesmaid Gifts They'll Use Even After the Wedding

By Wesley Horvath‍
Gifts for Groomsmen and Bridesmaids
To say that planning a wedding is stressful is an understatement. Thankfully, you have a wedding party filled with supportive friends. Your bridesmaids and groomsmen have been helping you plan, decorate and keep your cool — that's why you want to thank them with a gift or two before your special day.

Whether you're getting married this spring or later this year, it's never too early to find the best gifts for your wedding party. The bridal shower, bachelor party, bachelorette party, engagement party and any other pre-wedding ceremonies are mostly all about the betrothed. You might be planning a groomsmen getaway or a retreat for your bridesmaids before the big day, but giving the perfect gift is a great way for your wedding party to look back and remember your special day.

To help you shop amidst wedding planning, we've picked out some unique gift ideas for groomsmen and perfect gifts for bridesmaids. From Wool Dwellers from the eco-friendly brand Allbirds to an IPA Beer Brewing Kit, ET has several gift options for your entire wedding party. 

Shop our top picks for groomsmen and bridesmaids gifts below. 

Shop Groomsmen Gifts

Coach Passport Case
Coach Passport Case
Coach
Coach Passport Case
Planning a destination wedding? Then, this Coach Passport Case is key to asking your best friend to be your best man. Simply put his wedding invite and any personalized card in this passport case, then wait for his answer once he opens up this gift.
$95
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Headpones
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Need a bigger ticket item for your best man, or do you just want to spoil all your groomsmen? Well then, these Samsung Galaxy Buds2 headphones are the perfect option. 
$150$110
Bed Bath & Beyond Just For Him Personalized Robe
Bed Bath & Beyond Just For Him Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Just For Him Personalized Robe
There's no better gift than the gift of comfort. Add your groomsmens' initials to these Just For Him Personalized Robes, and you have some great gifts for your inner circle ahead of your special day.
$61
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
All your groomsmen can make their own IPAs when you treat them to this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit. 
$45
Polished Steel Pocket Multi-Tool Kit
Polished Steel Pocket Multi-Tool Kit
Amazon
Polished Steel Pocket Multi-Tool Kit
Everyone loves a pocket-sized multi-faceted took kit. After all, you never know when you'll need to tighten a screw or extract a splinter. But we know your groomsmen will be grateful for this gift whenever they need a tool in a pinch.
$25
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Travel Pouch in Chocolate
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Travel Pouch in Chocolate
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Travel Pouch in Chocolate
The Mark & Graham Harvey Leather Travel Pouch will make traveling a lot easier (and a lot more stylish) for your groomsmen and best man. 
$139
Corkcicle Cigar Glass with Built-In Cigar Rest
Corkcircle Cigar Glass with Built-In Cigar Rest
Amazon
Corkcicle Cigar Glass with Built-In Cigar Rest
Pair this Corkcircle Cigar Glass with some of your groomsmens' favorite cigars and whiskey, then you've built your own miniature gift box for your closest friends.
$25
The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit
The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit
Amazon
The Cocktail Box Co. Premium Cocktail Kit
The Cocktail Box Co. Cocktail Kit is a small gift that every groomsman can enjoy. Once they add this to whiskey or another drink of choice, they have a nearly instant cocktail. 
$23
Brightland The Duo
Brightland The Duo
Brightland
Brightland The Duo
Brightside's The Duo is a creative culinary gift for the chef in your wedding party. Both olive oil bottles in The Duo are crafted from California olives. 
$74
Nixon Ripley Ana-Digi Silicone Strap Watch in Surplus Black
Nordstrom Nixom Ripley Ana-Digi Silicone Strap Watch in Surplus Black
Nixon
Nixon Ripley Ana-Digi Silicone Strap Watch in Surplus Black
The Nixon Ripley Digital Watch would make a special gift for your best man or the father of the bride-to-be. 
$200
Allbirds Wool Dwellers
Allbirds Wool Dwellers
Allbirds
Allbirds Wool Dwellers
The Allbirds Wool Dwellers are a comfortable and warm slipper. Your groomsmen will be thankful for this environmentally-friendly gift, especially when they struggle to get ready for the morning. 
$68
Ranger Station Leather + Pine Reed Diffuser
Ranger Station Leather + Pine Reed Diffuser
Ranger Station
Ranger Station Leather + Pine Reed Diffuser
The Leather + Pine Reed Diffuser by Ranger Station is a great self-care essential for all your groomsmen. The diffuser features earthy scents that everyone is sure to love, such as aromas like fresh evergreen, clove and moss. 
$44
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid
Yeti
Yeti Rambler 20-Ounce Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid
Now, your groomsmen can remember your special day whenever they sip their morning brew from this Yeti Travel Mug. Thanks to the affordable price, you can also pair this travel mug with some coffee grounds or beans to create your own groomsman gift set.
$38

Browse Bridesmaids Presents

Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace
Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace
Gorjana
Gorjana Wilder Alphabet Necklace
A simple alphabet necklace makes a sweet customizable gift for your bridesmaid. Plus, you can get 2 Wilder Alphabet Necklaces for just $108, which helps you save a bit on your wedding party gifts.
$60
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
You've probably heard of kegerators. This Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker is essentially a kegerator but for cold brew coffee -- and it would make a luxury gift for your all your bridesmaids or an extra special gift for just your maid of honor.
$219
Beis Travel The Canvas Tote
Beis Travel The Canvas Tote
Beis Travel
Beis Travel The Canvas Tote
If you're planning a destination wedding, then this canvas tote would make a great carry-on bag for all of your bridesmaids. If you want to take this gift to the next level, you can always pack some smaller items in The Canvas Tote to create a custom gift bag any bridesmaid or maid of honor would adore.
$98
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
Kitsch Store Satin Sleep Set
Amazon
Kitsch Satin Sleep Set
Look out for your bridesmaids' hair and skin health with this satin sleep set. The set includes a satin pillowcase, satin sleep eye mask, as well as a satin scrunchie. 
$36
K. Hall Designs Milk Starter Bundle
West Elm Milk Starter Bundle
K. Hall Designs
K. Hall Designs Milk Starter Bundle
Looking for a gift box for your bridesmaids and maid of honor? Then, this Milk Starter Bundle is perfect. While it isn't physically packed away in a box, this selfcare bundle will give your besties a spa day from the comfort of their own home. the K. Hall Designs Bundle from West Elm contains coconut and vanilla-scented soap, lotion and candle. The soap and lotion will leave your skin as smooth as milk.
$91
Stained Glass Houseplant
Uncommon Goods Stained Glass Houseplant
Uncommon Goods
Stained Glass Houseplant
The Stained Glasses Houseplant from Uncommon Goods is the perfect present for your bridesmaids who don't have a green thumb. This faux-flora is a unique way to decorate their homes.
$50
Bed Bath & Beyond Classic Comfort Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe in Navy
Bed Bath & Beyond Classic Comfort Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe in Navy
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond Classic Comfort Personalized Luxury Fleece Robe in Navy
The plush Luxury Fleece Robe is a great everyday item to gift your bridesmaids and maid of honor. Customize it with your besties' initials, and they're sure to remember this gift forever.
$61
Baublebar On Repeat Blanket in Beige and White
Baublebar On Repeat Blanket
Baublebar
Baublebar On Repeat Blanket in Beige and White
This soft knit On Repeat Blanket from Baublebar is a unique and customizable gift for your inner circle. The blanket is covered with a letter of your choice, so each of your bridesmaid can snuggle up with a blanket that has their first initial on repeat.
$88
LoveLina Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box Set
Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box
LoveLina
LoveLina Personalized Will You Be My Bridesmaid Gift Box Set
Looking for a creative way to ask your friends to be your bridesmaid? Then this personalized gift box is an exceptional way to make your bridesmaids-to-be say yes. You can choose between varies different gift box options and sizes — there's even a gift box specifically for your maid of honor and matron of honor.
$46 AND UP
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Nordstrom Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
Voluspa
Voluspa Mini Jar Candle Duo
You can mix and match this Mini Jar Candle Duo with some other relaxing products to create your own spa day gift box for your friends. Give this to your friend when you ask her to be your bridesmaid or present this to your bridesmaids a special surprise during your bridal shower. After all, what bridesmaid would expect a present during your bridal shower?
$38
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case
Mark & Graham
Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case
For an addition $12.50, you can personalize the Mark & Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case. Monogram your bridesmaids' initials with a debossed foil. With 21 colors to choose from, you're sure to find a travel jewelry case in each of your bridesmaids' favorite color.
$69
Vinebox Interesting Grapes
Vinebox Interesting Grapes
Vinebox
Vinebox Interesting Grapes
If you're in need of a drinkable gift idea, consider this Vinebox gift set that includes various flavors of wines. From dark reds to white wines, Interesting Grapes is a great gift for any wine lover. 
$45
Fenty Beauty Gloss Goalz 2 Universal Lip Luninizer 3-Piece Set
Fenty Beauty Gloss Goalz 2 3-Piece Set
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Gloss Goalz 2 Universal Lip Luninizer 3-Piece Set
The 3-Piece Set is a great gift option for that bridesmaid who loves makeup. The lip gloss set includes two limited shades, such as Hot Chocolit and $weet Mouth. In addition to the limited edition shades, the set includes a new shade: Glass Slipper, which is a clear gloss ideal for topping any liquid lipstick or tint. 
$57
Terrace Folding Frames in Brass
West Elm Terrace Folding Frames in Brass
Terrace
Terrace Folding Frames in Brass
These Terrace Floating Frames at West Elm are a functional piece of home decor. If your bridesmaids put a photograph or piece of art in the frames, it will appear as though the image is floating. 
$69$45

