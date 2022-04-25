30 Mother's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers — Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso and More
There are people who love coffee, and then there are people who LOVE coffee. From coffee brands like Keurig, Nespresso and more, ET has made it easier than ever to find the perfect Mother's Day gift to keep your coffee-obsessed mom caffeinated this Mother's Day and beyond.
From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to an old-fashioned coffee maker, and coffee subscription boxes, the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from.
Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. And for those mothers who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one.
ET has compiled the best gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Ahead, shop our coffee lovers gift guide for the best coffee gifts to give this Mother's Day. And don't forget to check out more of our Mother's Day 2022 gift ideas to find the perfect item for mom.
The Best Mother's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers:
Start Mom's day off right with this coffee gift basket complete with a mug, coffee scoop, and heart shape gummies or shortbread cookies. You can choose a 12oz bag of Light, Medium, or Dark freshly roasted coffee made from beans that have been individually hand selected as the premium beans of a harvest.
There must be a coffee lover on your list -- and if a coffee mug just isn't enough, this Bean Box Coffee Sampler will be.
For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect coffee gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging. This Mother's Day, Get a free private virtual tasting when you purchase a year subscription.
For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss.
Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.
For the coffee lover in your life who can't get enough cold brew, this Toddy Brew System from Blue Bottle will make them swoon.
Never worry about another cup of coffee getting cold with this best-selling mug warmer.
This retro-style milk frother from luxury appliance maker Smeg looks and froths like a dream to delight your favorite coffee drinker every day.
If you are looking for barista quality, then the Breville Barista Express is it!
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee.
For good coffee, all you need is a stovetop and this Coffee Gator Moka Pot Stovetop Espresso Maker.
This Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi is a sleek machine made with 54% recycled materials and energy-saving automatic turn off.
Gift this Bean Box Sampler to the coffee enthusiast in your life. This variety box of coffee beans and sweet treats from Bean Box is perfect for someone who is trying to learn more about which types of coffee they prefer (and also has a sweet tooth). The coffee sampler includes four half pound of freshly roasted coffee, an artisan treat, and tasting notes.
For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.
The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee.
Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup.
Your coffee will never get cold thanks to this ceramic coaster.
For coffee nerds, Copper Cow Coffee is worth shopping. They make Vietnamese coffee easy for an at-home cup of that unique coffee experience. The salted caramel package is just one of the many options (they even have gifts for tea lovers.)
Crafted with quirkiness, you can find a roast to suit sweetheart from Lady Falcon Coffee Club, but if the coffee drinker in your life needs to occasionally press pause on caffeine, try this unique Tea Lovers Set.
Looking for more Mother's Day gift inspo? Check out ET's Mother's Day Gift Guide for everything you need to make the day special.
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful. This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups up to 12 oz within minutes.
A heart-shaped coffee mug is the perfect way to show any coffee lover in your life how much you care about them. Plus, it's just a plain adorable mug design.
The speckled ceramic travel mug comes in four different colors.
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
For the slow sipper - this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster.
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java.
The BPA-free travel mug is the perfect size for sipping your coffee on your way to work or as you go on a walk.
This double-walled bottle is insulated with stainless steel, but the outside and inner basin are coated with ceramic. So, you don't have to worry about that strange metallic after taste when you're enjoying your java.
