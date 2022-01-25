Shopping

30 Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers -- Keurig, Ninja, Nespresso and More

By ETonline Staff
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Food52

There are people who love coffee, and then there are people who LOVE coffee. From coffee brands like Keurig, Nespresso and more, ET has made it easier than ever to find the perfect gift to keep your coffee-obsessed significant other caffeinated this Valentine's Day and beyond.

From bean grinders to coffee bean roasters, a new Nespresso machine to an old-fashioned coffee maker, or coffee subscription boxes to the best coffee-related accessories, the world of java has no shortage of shopping options for you to select from. 

Looking to woo the at-home barista in your life? A nitro cold brew coffee maker will knock their socks off and the frequency of their coffee shop visits down. Know a chronic coffee consumer, constantly on the go? A collapsible travel mug or portable espresso maker could be a total game changer for them. 

And for those who savor their coffee to the slowest of extremes, self-warming smart mugs exist now, and yes, you definitely need one. 

ET has compiled a list of gifts that will leave any caffeine-fiend totally buzzing. Below is the coffee lovers gift guide for best coffee gifts this Valentine's Day. And don't forget to check out our full list of 2022 Valentine's Day gift ideas to find the perfect item for the love of your life this year. 

ET Style's Picks for the Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: 

Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
Blue Bottle Coffee
Fellow Atmos Vacuum Canister
Blue Bottle calls this vacuum coffee canister a storage container to extend the freshness of your coffee. Blue Bottle is notoriously obsessive about coffee, so you know this canister has to be good. 
$35
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
Amazon
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker
For the person who can't get enough iced coffee, this Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker makes brewing a single serving of great brew and it comes with a reusable tumbler and a special cold coffee filter.
$40$25
Bean Box Coffeegram Collection
Bean Box Coffeegram Collection
Bean Box
Bean Box Coffeegram Collection
This variety box of coffee beans and sweet treats from Bean Box is perfect for someone who is trying to learn more about which types of coffee they prefer (and also has a sweet tooth). 
$48
Driftaway Coffee Subscription
Driftaway Coffee Explorer Kits
Driftaway Coffee
Driftaway Coffee Subscription
For the serious coffee snob who also likes to give back, a subscription from Driftaway Coffee is the perfect coffee gift. Like Fair Trade coffee, Driftaway makes sure coffee farmers are taken care of, but the wages are better so the farmers can live better. It also uses 100% compostable and waste-free packaging.
$54 AND UP
Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
Bodum French Press
Bodum
Bodum French Press Coffee Maker
For the coffee-fan who is looking to transition to a more involved coffee-making process, the French press is an easy, hands-on way to get more familiar with your morning brew.
$50
Smeg Milk Frother
Smeg Milk Frother
Verishop
Smeg Milk Frother
This retro-style milk frother from luxury appliance maker Smeg looks and froths like a dream to delight your favorite coffee drinker every day.
$210
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker
Perfect for a family or small office, this Keurig K-Select Coffee Maker allows you to brew up to 5 cups before having to refill and even dispenses hot water without a k-cup.
$138
Boao Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest
Boao Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest
Amazon
Boao Mini Ceramic Spoon Rest
Here's another coffee-related accessory that would go perfect with the cat-themed stirring spoons above. Simply rest your stirring spoon on one of these gold rim spoon rests when you aren't actually stirring your coffee. 
$17
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Mouth
Mouth The Coffee Fix
Get your caffeine fix and satisfy your sweet tooth with Mouth's curated box of coffee and chocolate goodies, including chocolate espresso cookies, chocolate-covered espresso beans, whole bean mocha java, mocha caramels, chocolate-and-coffee caramel popcorn and cold brew bean bag.
$74 AND UP
CNDota Heart Shaped Double Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mug
CNDota Heart Shaped Double Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mug
Amazon
CNDota Heart Shaped Double Walled Insulated Glass Coffee Mug
A heart-shaped coffee mug is the perfect way to show any coffee lover in your life how much you care about them. Plus, it's just a plain adorable mug design.
$8
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Amazon
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker, Single Serve
Compact, energy efficient, yet powerful. This space-saving Keurig coffee maker makes cups up to 12 oz within minutes.
$80$70
W&P 16oz Porter Insulated Bottle
W&P Porter Insulated Bottle
W&P
W&P 16oz Porter Insulated Bottle
This double-walled bottle is insulated with stainless steel, but the outside and inner basin are coated with ceramic. So, you don't have to worry about that strange metallic after taste when you're enjoying your java. 
$35
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Nordstrom
Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
For the tea (or coffee) and tech-enthusiast, this sleek electric kettle has a precision-pour spout and built-in temperature control screen, to help make afternoon tea a professional barista-level affair. The chic design will also elevate any countertop.
$189 AT NORDSTROM
$159 AT AMAZON
Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer
Walmart Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer
Walmart
Miroco Stainless Steel Milk Steamer
Froth or foam the milk of your choice with a push of a button. 
$45$33
Zulay Kitchen Latte Art Stencils
Target Zulay Kitchen Latte Art Stencils
Target
Zulay Kitchen Latte Art Stencils
This latte art stencil will make the recipient of your gift feel like an artist every time they make a cup of coffee. Just place the stencil on the lip of a coffee mug or about an inch above it, then sprinkle cocoa powder or cinnamon above the stencil to decorate. 
$11$9
Ninja® CFP300 DualBrew Specialty Coffee System
Ninja CFP300 DualBrew Specialty Coffee System
Walmart
Ninja® CFP300 DualBrew Specialty Coffee System
Ninja does it again! This time with a coffee maker. 
$198$169
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi
Target
Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker
This Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker by De'Longhi is a sleek machine made with 54% recycled materials and energy-saving automatic turn off.
$170
W&P 12oz Porter Mug
W&P 12oz Porter Mug
W&P
W&P 12oz Porter Mug
The BPA-free travel mug is the perfect size for sipping your coffee on your way to work or as you go on a walk.
$25
Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder
Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder
Amazon
Bodum BISTRO Blade Grinder
The serious coffee lover is particular about their ground coffee. That's where the Bodum Bistro Blade Grinder comes in (it's one of the great gifts for coffee lovers). You can customize the grind for pour over coffee, a French press, iced coffee or espresso to get the most out of quality coffee.
$43$28
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug in Copper
Amazon
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
For the slow sipper-- this temperature controlled Ember mug pairs with a smartphone app to keep any drink at just the right temperature for up to 1.5 hours on battery alone, or indefinitely when placed on the super chic charging coaster. 
$140$130
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
Stojo On The Go coffee cup
Amazon
Stojo On The Go Coffee Cup
This collapsible silicone coffee cup can easily fit in your pocket when it’s empty. This handy travel cup is also dishwasher safe, made to suit both hot and cold beverages and leakproof.
$15
ionMug and Charging Coaster
Walmart ionMug and Charging Coaster
Walmart
ionMug and Charging Coaster
Your coffee will never get cold thanks to this ceramic coaster. 
$35
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Amazon
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Brew a stronger cup with more flavor, or brew hot over ice for refreshing iced coffee. 
$100
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew coffee maker
Food52
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Nitro-brew coffee fiends-- this one’s for you. This coffee maker allows you to craft nitro cold brew comfortably at home. With double-walled vacuum insulation, your brew will stay cold all day, and keep creamy and fresh for up to two weeks.
$219
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
Espresso Machine
Amazon
Breville BES870BSXL the Barista Express
If you are looking for barista quality, then the Breville Barista Express is it!
$700
Patelai Silicone Umbrella Mug Lids
Patelia Silicone Umbrella Mug Lids
Amazon
Patelai Silicone Umbrella Mug Lids
These silicone umbrellas will help you save your coffee for a rainy day -- or at least save your coffee from getting cold too quickly. The umbrellas seal firmly against your coffee mug, so they're perfect for enjoying your morning brew outside. 
$12
Ello 16oz Ceramic Aspen Travel Mug
Target Ello 16oz Ceramic Aspen Travel Mug
Target
Ello 16oz Ceramic Aspen Travel Mug
The speckled ceramic travel mug comes in four different colors. 
$15
Asmwo Cat Spoon Set
Asmwo Cat Spoon Set
Amazon
Asmwo Cat Spoon Set
Nearly every coffee enjoyer needs a stirring spoon to mix in their sugar and milk of choice. Why not revamp your stirring spoon collection with these cuties? 
$15
Mini Portable Espresso Machine
Wacaco Mini Portable Espresso Machine
Amazon
Mini Portable Espresso Machine
Sometimes you just want an espresso on the go, but you don't want to wait in a long line at a coffee shop. Thankfully, this mini espresso machine gives you the satisfaction of brewing your own espresso while you're away from your kitchen. The airtight seal on this machine allows you to carry it around in your bag without fear. It really puts a new spin on grab-and-go java. 
$60$55
Death Wish Coffee
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
Amazon
Death Wish Coffee
For craft coffee, you might want to put Death Wish Coffee in their gift basket. The company claims to have the world's strongest specialty coffee—an experience your loved one won't want to miss. 
$20

